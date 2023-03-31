Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jared Reed Elected New Executive Director Of The Media Theatre

Artistic Director Jesse Cline and Executive Director Patrick Ward announce their retirement from the company after 30 years of service.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Media Theatre Founding Artistic Director Jesse Cline and Executive Director Patrick Ward announce their retirement from the historic producing house after serving the community for nearly 30 years.

Media Board Member and Delaware County Councilmember Kevin Madden says, "When founders retire from an organization, it is always difficult to replace them because they have been the heart and soul of the organization. This was no different. Jesse Cline and Patrick Ward are leaving behind a keystone institution in Media."

"Their years of dedication, devotion, and passion have kept the theatre moving forward and entertaining audiences for close to 30 years," says Board Chair David Krull. "They have also along the way cultivated a talented and hard-working staff. Since their retirement announcement, the Board has been working to find the right person to help lead and nurture the theatre and staff into the future."

The Media Theatre Board of Directors is pleased to announce Jared Reed has accepted the position as the new Executive Director of the Media Theatre. "His hiring is the culmination of a two-year process that started with a nationwide search, an extensive interview process, and ended with unanimous Board approval," says Bryan Messick, board member and chair of the search committee.

Jared Reed is a Juilliard School graduate and has acted and directed in theaters all over the country. He was producing artistic director of the Hedgerow Theatre, co-founder of the Curio Theatre Company and programs director of the Media Arts Council. He was an adjunct professor for many years at Arcadia University, Montgomery County Community College, and University of the Arts.

"I am tremendously excited to continue The Media Theatre's tradition of professional theatre, theatre education, and outstanding live performance to a community I have been a part of for over 30 years. Media has always been close to my heart, and my professional travels have always brought me back to this community centered on kindness, and compassion, and up for a great Saturday night. Jesse, Patrick, and the theatre board and staff have made an incredible institution, and I am honored and grateful to join a group that is focused on giving back to Media, Delaware County, and the world," Reed says.
Reed begins his tenure April 1, and Ward will be staying on as a consultant to the board through the summer. Cline will be directing Junie B. Jones this summer.

The Media Theatre just announced the 2023-24 Season: MediaTheatre.org/shows-tickets

The Media Theatre was originally built in 1927 by Samuel Dembow and designed by the firm of Magazine, Eberhard, and Harris as Media's third and largest movie theatre. The interior was decorated in the English Renaissance style by Harris Brodsky and opened in August 1927 with a screening of The Jazz Singer starring Al Jolson. The theatre served our community for nearly 75 years as a movie palace displaying the magic of motion pictures to generations of Media residents. The theatre was also the site for vaudeville shows, Media High School graduations, and community events.

In 1994 the building was acquired by Walter M. Strine who converted it into The Media Theatre in honor of his wife, Elizabeth, and her lifelong love of music. The theatre undertook a massive renovation of over $1 million at Strine's direction which restored the theatre to its former aesthetic glory. Throughout the '90s the theatre was run as a for-profit business under the management of Rockwell Productions. In 2000, when Rockwell Productions left the theatre and its production of live entertainment, the Society for the Performing Arts of the Media Theatre, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, stepped in to take over management and established the Media Theatre as it is today. Today The Media Theatre produces musicals each year, hosts several educational programming and classes, and the Broadway Series brings Broadway-caliber productions right to Media, PA. Under the direction of our executive staff, the theatre has garnered numerous accolades including Broadway World, Barrymore, and Delaware County Daily Times readers poll awards.



