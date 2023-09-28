JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to The Ephrata Performing Arts Center This October

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center (EPAC) will present Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's iconic rock opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, from October 12th through 28th.

The cast is filled to the brim with star power, with the principal cast consisting of Sean Deffely (Avenue Q, Beauty and the Beast) as Jesus, Juanita Renay Gray (The Color Purple) as Judas, and Maya Burdick (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Matilda) as Mary. Other cast members include Jordon Ross Weinhold (The Prom, Amadeus) as Pilate, Elizabeth Checchia (The Prom, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Herod, Anthony Zbrzezny (The Crucible, Passion) as Caiaphas, Davina Lopez (The SpongeBob Musical) as Annas, Brye Balla (Passion) as Simon, and EPAC newcomer Liam Sibbers as Peter.

Directors Bobby Checchia and Edward R. Fernandez are bringing an entirely unique and fresh concept to this production, ensuring it is a production of Jesus Christ Superstar you have never seen, or will ever see again. Scenic, lighting, and sound design by Mike Rhoads, Grant Patrick, and Jeff Cusano, respectively, are all bringing a level of immersion to heighten the feeling that the audience is along for the ride in this tour-de-force in EPAC's intimate venue. Choreography by Kristin Pontz, music direction by Jimmy Damore, and costume design by the award-winning duo of Stacey Burdick and Kate Willman.

One of Andrew Lloyd Weber and Tim Rice's most iconic and beloved musicals, Jesus Christ Superstar follows the last seven days of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Filled with 1970's rock, gospel, folk and funk themes, Jesus Christ Superstar is adored by theatre-goers of all ages, and offers modern language, high-energy dance numbers, and truly embodies the term 'rock opera.' This production is truly one of the most unique retellings of the Gospels, and promises to be a tour-de-force on the EPAC stage.

Jesus Christ Superstar will take place from October 12th through 28th at the Sheradin Bigler Theatre. Wednesday and Thursday performances will begin at 7:30 PM, while Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 8:00 PM. There will also be a 2:00 PM matinee on Sunday, October 22nd and Saturday, October 28th, due to popular demand. The Pay-What-You-Can Community Night will be held on Friday, October 13th. Tickets are available now at EpacTheatre.Org, or by calling the box office at 717-733-7966 ext. 1.