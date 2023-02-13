Interview: Brady Bennett of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Dover Area High School

High School Musical, the 2006 Disney Channel Original Movie, was adapted for the stage in 2007. It has been a popular show for high schools and community theatres across the nation. Dover Area High School and West York Area High School are both preparing productions of this hit show. These two local high schools are demonstrating the main theme of the show-"we're all in this together"-by collaborating on elements of their productions such as costumes and choreography. This collaboration between two schools that are often considered rivals, is a testament to the ability for art to bring people together. Dover's choreographer, Brady Bennett took some time after rehearsal to talk with BroadwayWorld about how this collaboration came about and how it has been to collaborate with West York's choreographers, Deirdre and Gabe Casey.

BWW: Tell us a little about yourself.

Bennett: I'm Brady Bennett. I am a Dover alum, and I graduated in 2016. I am currently a choreographer, dance teacher, part-time server, part-time vocal director, part-time performer. I think that's about it right now. Oh, I've also started writing. Trying out writing for the first time, so we'll see where that journey takes us. It's something new.

BWW: How did you first become interested in dance and choreography?

Bennett: When I was a very young kiddo, my dad was a pastor at a church. He would put on Christmas musicals every single Christmas. Of course, I was in them. my mom tells this story of me dancing with my blankie-my woobie-when I was younger. I would wear it wrapped over my head like a wiseman or shepherd, and I would dance. People were really entertained and laughed, and my parents discovered that I had a talent for rhythm, so they put me in dance lessons. I also did basketball, football, and other activities, and my parents let me choose. I, of course, stuck with dance because it was my favorite.

BWW: Of course every choreographer has their own method, but for our readers who have never been "behind the scenes" in a musical production, what goes into choreographing a show for you?

Bennett: My process changes from show to show. I have a tendency to do some research to start. I try to have a vision for the show. Sometimes I get inspiration from other musicals without ever stealing from another show. I actually get a lot of my ideas and inspiration from animation. That is one of my best places for inspiration. After researching the characters and the show and deciding on visuals that I want to see on the stage, I start feeling it in my body. I usually can see it in my head, picture it, feel it, then teach it to the cast and work with them on it. I also try to check in with the director to make sure that what I'm doing will work well with the scene acting-wise and making sure I know what solos are happening. I try to be as collaborative as I possibly can. This year with Dover's show it's been really cool because the director has been really letting me explore things with blocking and motivations and emotions in the body. I love the whole process.

BWW: Speaking of collaboration, talk a little bit about how Dover and West York have been collaborating.

Bennett: Dover director Jamie Brandstadter was at Hamirs, where Gabe and Deirdre Casey work. She was chatting with Deirdre, who was serving, and she mentioned that she had just gotten the rights to do High School Musical at Dover. Deirdre commented that West York was also doing High School Musical. At first it was like, "oh great, both schools doing the same show-rival schools even." But I have a great relationship with Gabe and Deirdre, and I suggested that perhaps we could choreograph together. That idea grew into an actual collaboration between the two schools. We've rehearsed choreography together and we're sharing costumes. Also, other schools in the area have lent us things to use for the shows, so it's really been an awesome collaboration all around.

BWW: Roughly how big is the cast for the Dover production?

Bennett: I'd say we have about 40-50 students in the cast-about 17 Jocks, 14 Brainiacs, 10 other students, 5 Cheerleaders, plus 8 additional cheerleaders who are actually cheerleaders here at the school. That's just a guess off the top of my head. Last year we had about 90 students total involved in the production including cast and crew; this year I think we probably have about 70.

BWW: In your opinion, why is High School Musical so popular?

Bennett: I grew up on High School Musical. As a kid, seeing characters who were high school students doing multiple things was really inspiring because I was always interested in doing a variety of activities. To see teenagers who, at the end of the show, were crossing those lines and being involved in different groups, and seeing it being accepted was inspiring to me. I think that's why it's become a timeless story. A lot of teens now have transcended the status quo where jocks were jocks and brains were brains and theatre kids were theatre kids. For instance, here at Dover, we have actual basketball players and actual cheerleaders taking part in the musical. Shows like High School Musical, and other shows that explore that same kind of theme I think really helped create that atmosphere where kids can be involved in different things and not been ridiculed because of it. This show, at its heart, is all about bringing people together, seeing that we're not all that different, and that we should be embracing our differences and collaborating with one another through everything in life.

BWW: What is going to make this production unique?

Bennett: I think there are a few things that make Dover's version a little different: we're actually using real cafeteria tables, we will have a real piano on stage, our Kelsey will actually be playing one of the songs on stage. Something else that both schools did was that we did not rely on the movie to dictate anything about who was cast. For instance, in the movie, Taylor and Chad were both black and Gabriella Montez was Latinx. In our version, since it's not specified in the script, it's more spread out-there is representation across the board. I know at Dover we try to be really inclusive-we believe that heavy people should be able to have leads, that students with disabilities should be represented. Theatre is a mirror to life, so everyone has a right to be on stage, to have a voice, and to be seen. I love that we're doing that here.

BWW: What was your favorite number to choreograph?

Bennett: So far, my favorite is "Breaking Free". It changes day to day. I have a very ambitious vision for this one, and I know the students can do it, so I'm really excited to see how it turns out.

BWW: What do you think audiences will enjoy the most?

Bennett: I think they'll enjoy the fact that they can probably relate to this story. Last year we did The Little Mermaid, and of course you have to suspend reality to really become immersed in a show like that. With this show the kids are playing human characters, and I think we can all see parts of ourselves in the show. I also think they'll enjoy how professional these kids are. They surprise themselves every time we do something new, and I think audiences will really be impressed with and enjoy watching the heights that these students have reached as they put this show together.

Check out both of these amazing productions! Dover Area High School's production takes the stage March 3-5, and West York's runs Feb. 24-26.