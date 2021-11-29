Il Divo Will Visit Hershey Theatre With A Celebration Of Motown

Il Divo is bringing their tour, "For Once In My Life: A Celebration Of Motown," to Hershey Theatre on March 5, 2022, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Vocal superstars Il Divo have announced the U.S. leg of their "For Once In My Life Tour," which will feature a dynamic live show celebrating Motown and include Il Divo's hits from their vast catalog.

Featuring Spain's Carlos Marin, America's David Miller, France's Sebastien Izambard and Switzerland's Urs Buhler, Il Divo's tour is produced by Nederlander Concerts and supports their 10th studio album, "For Once In My Life: A Celebration Of Motown."

"We are beyond excited to be creating a brand new world tour centered around our new album 'For Once In My Life.' We have spent the last two years creating this album, which pays tribute to some of the greatest music in American pop-culture. And now, to finally be able to present our versions of these great songs to the world, and to get back onstage and sing them for live audiences makes us feel very emotional. We have very much missed performing together and enjoying the connection with our audiences and our fans. We just can't wait for opening night," says Miller.

Il Divo's celebratory collection of Motown classics include their distinctive take on chart-topping songs such as "I'll Be There," "For Once In My Life," and "Say You, Say Me."

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.IlDivo.com.