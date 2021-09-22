Hurricane Ida Postpones Opening Of The RRazz Room Presents

Due to the flooding and damage sustained in New Hope, PA. by Hurricane Ida, the RRazz Room Presents at the Inn at Centre Bridge has regrettably postponed their Grand Opening until Friday, October 29, 2021.

Originally opening on Sept. 24, Grammy nominated Billy Gilman will be the first performer to grace the stage on October 29. Bursting onto the national stage in 2000 with his single "One Voice", his debut album was certified double platinum and he was included in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the youngest singer ever to reach #1 on the Billboard Top Country Album charts. Gilman became a fan favorite on Season 11 of NBC's The Voice. In 2020, Gilman has released a new album, and his new single "Soldier".

Andrea McArdle originated the title role of Annie in 1977 and became the youngest performer ever to be nominated for a Tony Award as Best Lead Actress in a Musical. She went on to perform the role in London's West End. On Broadway she has starred in Jerry's Girls, Starlight Express, State Fair, Les Misérables and Beauty and The Beast. She starred as Sally Bowels in the national tour of Cabaret and has played the title role of Mame and Hello Dolly.

Here is what artists are saying about their anticipated return to the RRazz Room Presents-

"To say I am THRILLED to return to New Hope at the NEW RRazz Room by Robert and Rory is a major understatement! I cannot wait to see the new space in the gorgeous, renovated Inn at Centre Bridge. After everything we've all been through the last 17 months, we're ready to have something to celebrate, right? And we're going to do it in high style, as Robert and Rory always do! My band and I cannot wait! See you Nov. 20, 2021, at 8pm!" -Suede

"So thrilled that Rory and Robert are opening a new cabaret to bring their impeccable style and love of talent to New Hope! A night in any of their many RRazz Room venues is the best in live entertainment and instantly treasured memories. Bringing their love of live entertainment and entertainers to a new cabaret, Rory and Robert are opening New Hope to the special RRazz Room magic I've been lucky enough to be a part of for nearly 3 decades." - Suzanne Westenhoefer who will be appearing Nov. 27, 2021.

"A new Rrazz Room in New Hope, PA? I will be there! (On December 11, 2021, as a matter of fact!). Always a party, and Rory and Robert are the consummate hosts for any party! Great music, a glorious cocktail, and a beautiful cabaret equal a perfect RRazz Room night!" - Karen Mason

Owners Robert Kotonly and Rory Paull are providing a Covid safe environment for all their artists, staff and guests. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours before attending any RRazz Room show at the Inn at Centre Bridge will be required. Masks are optional but recommended.

There will not be a more delightful venue to attend a performance than at The Inn at Centre Bridge, New Hope PA., owned by restaurateur Steve Lau, who is busy at work planning his special menu.