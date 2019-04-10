Hershey Theatre Reveals 2019-20 Broadway Series

Hershey Theatre is thrilled to announce a diverse selection of four phenomenal Broadway shows taking the stage at the historic venue as part of its 2019-20 season.

The 2019-20 Broadway Series programming includes:

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Sept. 10-15, 2019

Once on This Island, Dec. 3-8, 2019

Waitress, April 14-19, 2020

Anastasia, July 21-26, 2020.

About the shows

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is Hershey's golden ticket, kicking off the Broadway season on Sept. 10-15, 2019. Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to sweeten with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Experience the wonders of Wonka like never before get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper! For more information, please visit www.charlieonbroadway.com.

The 2018 Tony-winning Best Revival of a Musical, Once on This Island, will take the stage on Dec. 3-8, 2019. Once on This Island is the sweeping, universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love. Guided by the mighty island gods, Ti Moune sets out on a remarkable journey to reunite with the man who has captured her heart. For more information, please visit www.onceonthisisland.com.

Hershey Theatre will welcome Waitress with music and lyrics by 7-time Grammy nominee, Sara Bareilles, on April 14-19, 2020, where the audience will have the opportunity to meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life. When a baking contest in a nearby county and a satisfying encounter with someone new show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness. For more information, please visit https://waitressthemusical.com/.

Finishing out the series, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia will be home in Hershey at last on July 21-26, 2020. This dazzling show will transport you from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out on a journey to discover the mystery of her past. For more information, please visit https://anastasiathemusical.com/.

Four optional shows will also be offered at the Hershey Theatre during the 2019-20 Broadway season.

Back by popular demand, The Book of Mormon will return to Hershey on Aug. 11-16, 2020. This outrageous musical comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. Now with standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, The Book of Mormon has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language. For more information, please visit https://bookofmormonbroadway.com/.

The full list of optional attractions includes:

A Bronx Tale, Nov. 1-3, 2019

Bandstand, Feb. 28-29, 2020

Blue Man Group, March 27-29, 2020

The Book of Mormon, Aug. 11-16, 2020.

Subscription packages for these incredible shows are available now. Tickets for all Broadway shows go on sale to the public on Monday, July 29 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Hershey Theatre Box Office, online at www.HersheyTheatre.com, or by calling 717-534-3405.





