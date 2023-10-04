Hershey Symphony Will Perform Music of the Queens of Rock and Soul This Month

The performance is on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 8 p.m.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

Join the Hershey Symphony Orchestra on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 8 p.m. at The Hershey Theatre as they perform music from the great queens of rock and soul.

The symphony and Maestro Greg Woodbridge will welcome guest artist LaKisha Jones to the stage for this event. Best known to millions of TV viewers as a top-four finalist during the 2007 season of American Idol, Ms. Jones has also performed on Broadway in the Oprah Winfrey-produced, Tony Award-winning musical The Color Purple. A frequent soloist with symphonies around the world, she has been a guest soloist with the National Symphony, San Diego Symphony, Utah Symphony and Opera, and many more.

For this concert, Ms. Jones will bring the vocal spirit of rock and soul divas to the stage in a celebration of such greats as Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Tina Turner, the legendary Aretha Franklin, and the one and only Whitney Houston. Reserved seat tickets are $22-$32 and are available on the Hershey Symphony Orchestra website (hersheysymphony.org). A $2 per ticket processing fee applies. Special $10 discount seats are available on a limited basis. Advance tickets are recommended but tickets will also be available at the door. 

To learn more about season tickets and the rest of the fifty-fifth anniversary season, visit Click Here.




