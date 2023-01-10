Hershey Symphony Performs Dvořák's New World Symphony Next Month

Join the Hershey Symphony Orchestra and Maestro Greg Woodbridge over Valentine's Day weekend for a romantic night of classical music. This one-time-only performance will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 8 p.m. at The Hershey Theatre.

Audience members will enjoy Antonin Dvořák's New World Symphony and the Vaughan-Williams Oboe Concerto featuring guest artist Andreas Oeste.

Reserved seat tickets are $20-$29 and are available on the Hershey Symphony Orchestra website (hersheysymphony.org). A $2 per ticket processing fee applies. Advance tickets are recommended. Tickets will also be available at the door.