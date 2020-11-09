Hershey Area Playhouses Theatre Academy Offers Winter Session For Grades 1 To 12

The program will run from January 9 to February 27.

Hershey Area Playhouse is pleased to offer their winter session for students in grades 1 to 12. The program will run from January 9 to February 27, with the majority of the classes taking place virtually. Depending on health conditions at the time, the final two classes may be held in person, adhering to social distance guidelines and other CDC-recommended safety protocols.

The following programs will be offered:

Creative Kids, Grades 1-3

9 am-10 am

Cost: $80.00

Sounds and Words

Our youngest students will explore the actor's tools of body, mind and voice through creative dramatics, theatre games and storytelling. Acting out scripts in the fashion of a radio drama will help them explore sounds and words and how they work together to create interesting characters and their stories.

Acting it Up, Grades 4-6

10:15 am-11:45 am

Cost: $120.00

Voices and Imaginations

Grades 4-6 will build on the actors' tools of voice, body and imagination. Radio dramas, both classic and modern, will be introduced to the students. They will experiment by creating characters using only voices and sound effects to perform a radio script.

Theatre Arts Studio, Grades 7-12

12:30 pm-2:30 pm

Cost: $160.00

The oldest group of actors will collaborate with a team to dissect a script, understand the story and create the characters. Radio drama and comedy, the precursor of podcasts, will be introduced as a medium to display the actors' tools.

Also on the horizon, the Playhouse will offer its annual musical theatre camp in March. Details to come, and will be posted at hersheyareaplayhouse.com.

The Playhouse is committed to the health and safety of students and teachers, while continuing to offer the community enriching experiences for theatre academy attendees. Dates and plans may change, and the Playhouse will communicate with families leading up to the winter session.

Registration information can be found at the Playhouse website www.hersheyareaplayhouse.com in the Theatre Academy section. For other questions, contact Jill Panyard at jillpanyard@gmail.com.

