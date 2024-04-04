Hershey Area Playhouse Presents Thornton Wilder's OUR TOWN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hershey Area Playhouse has announced an upcoming production of Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, OUR TOWN taking place April 18-21st. This timeless classic will captivate audiences with its poignant exploration of life, love, and the human experience, brought to life by a talented cast and crew dedicated to the magic of live theatre. Tickets are $26 for Adults and $20 dollars for children.

OUR TOWN follows the lives of the residents of Grover's Corners, a small New England town, as they navigate the everyday challenges and joys of existence. Through the ordinary moments of daily life, Wilder invites audiences to reflect on the profound beauty found in the seemingly mundane and the fleeting nature of human existence.

Directed by Tom Blaisse, this production of OUR TOWN promises to be a thought-provoking and emotionally resonant experience for audiences of all ages. With its universal themes and intimate storytelling, the play continues to resonate with audiences nearly a century after its debut, reminding us of the importance of community, connection, and cherishing the present moment.

Featuring a talented ensemble cast drawn from the local community, HAP's production of Our Town will showcase the depth of talent and passion for the performing arts that exists within our community. Cast members include Tom Blaisse, Vicki Forrest Kensinger, Brittney Smith, Logan Forrest, Larry Sheaf, Sunshine Rishel, Frank J. Graeff, Jr., Shelley Fuge, Alicia Moss, Marley Amstutz, Elliana Servers, Gavin Willcock, KJ Samuels, Eliza Nurick, Allen Swope, Allen Swope, Alan Moss, Caleb Creviston, Hannah J. Carpenter, and Christina White

In addition to the talented cast, HAP's production of OUR TOWN boasts a dedicated team of designers, technicians, and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to bring the world of Grover's Corners to life. The production staff includes Tom Blaisse (director), Christina White (stage manager), Rosemary Bucher (Producer), Miguel Santiago (Lighting Design), Jasmine Ammons Bucher (Asst. Lighting Director), & Kevin Edward Gane (Sound Designer).

"Our Town is a play that speaks to the heart of what it means to be human," says Blaisse. "The themes of living, learning and loving, are so prevalent in this play, that every night in rehearsal we all feel as if Thorton Wilder is right there with us helping us to actualize his messages."

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of OUR TOWN at Hershey Area Playhouse. Performances will take place at the Playhouse at Country Meadows on April 18-21. Tickets are available for purchase online at https://hap.booktix.com.

For more information about the Hershey Area Playhouse and its upcoming productions, visit www.hersheyareaplayhouse.com.

About Hershey Area Playhouse:

Hershey Area Playhouse is dedicated to providing high-quality theatrical experiences for audiences of all ages. Through our productions, educational programs, and community outreach initiatives, we strive to inspire creativity, foster artistic expression, and enrich the cultural life of our community.