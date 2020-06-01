Hershey Area Playhouse Offers Online Summer Camp For Students

Hershey Area Playhouse will offer their summer performance camp for students in grades 1 to 12. The camp will run from June 15 to 26, with daily classes held virtually.

The camp, scheduled for June 15 to 26, will offer professional teachers leading campers in learning the actors' tools and techniques. Each class will meet Monday to Friday for two weeks.

Performances will be recorded and sent to participating families. The class for grades 1 to 3 will include storytelling, character creations, and games both new and favorite. Activities for grades 4 through 12 will include games and exercises with group interaction, auditions, rehearsals and character development. Grades 4 through 6 grade will be performing the one-act play V.I.L.L.A.I.N.S., by Lavinia Roberts. Grades 7 to 12 will perform Stranded: Views from Quarantine (a monologue play), by Stage Partners Playwrights.

Drama students will meet at the following times from Monday to Friday each week:

Grades 1-3 from 9:30 am to 10:15 am

Grades 4-6 from 10:30 am to 12 pm

Grades 7-12 from 1-3 pm

With limited spots available, families are encouraged to register early. A waiting list will be available when the classes are full. Requirements for the class are a computer for each child, good internet and ability to participate in Zoom meetings and a space with limited interruptions. Costumes will be readily available at home or provided by the Playhouse.

Registration information can be found at the Playhouse website www.hersheyareaplayhouse.com in the Theatre Academy section.

