Hershey Area Playhouse Announces Virtual Programming For August

The programming includes a Netflix watch party and a Broadway workshop series.

Hershey Area Playhouse is expanding its programming to include virtual opportunities for the summer, including a Netflix watch party and a Broadway workshop series.

First up, on August 8 at 8 pm (EST), The Fabulous Foleys will be hosting a movie night. They are putting together an online party to watch the original Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, with commentary that is sure to be sweet. The event is free, though donations are welcome.

To join the fun, participants will need access to a Netflix account and will download the Netflix Party extension. A few minutes before 8 pm on August 8th, participants will sign into Netflix, follow the link for the Hershey Area Playhouse, hit the Netflix Party (NP) button on the upper right corner of your browser and enjoy!

Then, on Monday, August 17, the Playhouse will be hosting the first in a series of workshops: Give Back to Broadway. These workshops pair the Playhouse with professionals from the Great White Way to benefit both. Playhouse Board Chair Jennifer Feldser says, "Theater is truly a community that aids one another."

Through the workshop series, participants will have access to experts in a variety of fields: orchestra, costumes, acting, dance, and much more. In an online session, Broadway professionals will share what they do, how they learned and honed their expertise and how young people can pursue a career. There will also be a question and answer session. The inaugural guest will be Hershey's Will Curry. He has played in and conducted Broadway orchestras such as Les Miserables and My Fair Lady.

To register for the Give Back to Broadway workshop, visit hersheyareaplayhouse.com. Cost is $10.

