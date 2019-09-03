Hershey Area Playhouse Announces Auditions For DEAR EDWINA JR.

Just in time for the Holidays - Hershey Area Playhouse Announces Auditions for an All Youth Show Dear Edwina Jr.

Dear Edwina Jr. is a musical by Zina Goldrich (music) and Marcy Heisler (book and lyrics) based on the popular children's book characters. The show follows the story of a young girl who runs her own advice show out of the family garage. Through a variety of fast paced fun musical numbers, Edwina offers neighborhood friends and family advice from down home Paw Paw, Michigan. Directed by Cory Wilkerson and produced by Jill Panyard, Dear Edwina Jr. promises to be a fun gift to all just in time for the holidays.



Auditions will be held Monday September 9th and Tuesday September 10th from 4:30 -6:00 PM at the Playhouse. Auditions are open to youth in 4th - 8th grades. The musical includes a wide variety of roles for singers, dancers and actors, including Edwina's friends, several singing groups and a rousing number about setting the table played by knives and forks.

Those wishing to audition should come prepared to sing at least 32 measures of music, learn a simple dance routine and perform a scene from the scripts provided at the time of audition.



NOTE TO PARENTS: Your child's participation is dependent on your willingness to support them and the production throughout the rehearsal process and production. You will be asked to make certain that their schedules can be rearranged to allow for rehearsal time and you may be asked to contribute your time to ensure a safe and productive environment, and a successful performance experience for all. Performances of Dear Edwina Jr. will be held at November 8th, 9th and 10th. Performing at 7:30 PM on the 8th and 9th and 2:00 PM on the 10th.



Character Descriptions:

Edwina Spoonapple- The creator, director and choreographer of The Dear Edwina Show, a bossy and loveable character. Edwina's music is also a bit challenging. A musical background would be helpful.

Gender: Female

Vocal range top: C5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Becky- Edwina's enthusiastic friend and the top of the cheerleading pyramid for the Paw Wildcats, she is loud and outgoing.

Scott- A neighbor boy who is helplessly in love with Edwina. He dotes on her every move and is always conniving a way to gain her attention. Musical background helpful.

Vocal range top: Ab5

Vocal range bottom: C4

Kelli- Edwina's neighbor and Paw, Michigan's resident ballerina.

Bobby- Edwina's new next-door neighbor. He is a friendly and compassionate character who goes out of his way to help others.

Lars Vanderploonk- One of the Vanderploonk triplets and a neighborhood friend of Edwina. He is incredibly accident-prone.

Billy Vanderploonk- One of the Vanderploonk triplets and a neighborhood friend of Edwina. He works double duty on The Dear Edwina Show by performing onstage and serving as Box Office Manager.

Cordell Vanderploonk- One of the Vanderploonk triplets and a neighborhood friend of Edwina. He works double duty in The Dear Edwina Show by performing onstage and serving as House Manager.

Annie- Edwina's friend and the Girl Scout of Paw. Annie works for and collects her Girl Scout badges like they were buried treasure. No matter what problem may arise, she is prepared with the know-how and resources to solve it in a flash; she is perky, energetic and cheerful.

Aphrodite- One of the 'letter readers' in The Dear Edwina Show. They each have vocal solos.

Vocal range top: Eb5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Carrie- One of the 'letter readers' in The Dear Edwina Show. They each have vocal solos

Vocal range top: D5

Vocal range bottom: B3

Abigail- One of the 'letter readers' in The Dear Edwina Show. They each have vocal solos.

Vocal range top: D5

Vocal range bottom: B3

Periwinkle- One of the 'letter readers' in The Dear Edwina Show. They each have vocal solos.

Vocal range top: C5

Vocal range bottom: Bb3



Ziggy- One of the 'letter readers' in The Dear Edwina Show. They each have vocal solos.

Vocal range top: Ab4

Vocal range bottom: Ab3

Vladimir- Edwina's scary uncle from afar. Vladimir's lines are written with a Transylvanian "Dracula" accent in mind.

Vocal range top: F5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Frank- A rude, self-centered, bratty, offensive, disrespectful, socially inept child and the subject of Vladimir's song, Frankenguest. This is a non-singing role.



Chef Ludmilla, William, Sonoma, Fairy Forkmother- These characters are part of a team to instruct the rest of the company on how to set a table in "Fork, Knife, Spoon."

Male Vocal range top: F5 Vocal range bottom: A3

Female Vocal range top: Bb5 Vocal range bottom: Bb4



Susie & The Napkins- Susie and The Napkins are a local band who have just come from a Battle of the Bands concert at the Paw Paw Community Center to sing.

Vocal range top: D5

Vocal range bottom: Bb3

Johnny and Queen of Boola Boola- Johnny and The Queen act out the story in the lyrics and must be able to dance.

Vocal range top: F5

Vocal range bottom: A3

Lola- New to America, Lola expresses her shyness in the song, "Hola, Lola." It would be helpful if this actor speaks Spanish or has a good ear for languages.

Vocal range top: A4

Vocal range bottom: B2

Harry- Lola's cousin and the reason she flies from Lima, Peru, to Honolulu. He is a fun; happy-go-lucky character show just wants to make sure his favorite cousin is having a good time.

Vocal range top: C#4

Vocal range bottom: Ab2

Mary Sue Betty Bob- Mary Sue Betty Bob's backup for "Put it in the Piggy." The girl company members play the "Girls" and the "Pigs" are played by the boy company members.

Vocal range top: D5

Vocal range bottom: C4

Farmer Jerry, Girls and Pigs- Mary Sue Betty Bob's backup for "Put it in the Piggy." The girl company members play the "Girls" and the "Pigs" are played by the boy company members.

Gender: Male

Katie Spoonapple- Edwina's little sister and a math wiz. Although she arrives at the end of the play, she has the very important role of influencing Edwina's thoughts and feelings. It is Katie that brings about the climax of the play, showing Edwina the "best advice of all."



Myra/Myron Spoonapple- Edwina's little sister/brother and musical director of The Dear Edwina Show (played by the Musical Director).

Joe/Jo Spoonapple- Edwina's older brother/sister. Percussionist of The Dear Edwina Show.



Additional audition information is available on the Playhouse's website, www.HersheyAreaPlayhouse.com.





