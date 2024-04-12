Harrisburg Shakespeare Company Presents ROMEO AND JULIET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Harrisburg Shakespeare Company at Gamut Theatre will present Romeo and Juliet. Public performances will take place April 19-21.

Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, Sunday at 2:30pm. Admission is “pick your seat, then pick your price”, at a recommended price of $39 or discounted prices of $27 or $15. Please visit gamuttheatre.org/hsc for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

One of Shakespeare's most famous tragedies, this tale of star-crossed lovers follows the exuberant and volatile story of Juliet Capulet and Romeo Montague as their young love rises above the contempt of their feuding families.

Recommended for ages 12 and up, the production is extremely accessible, employing Gamut's unique educational engagement style of combining Shakespeare's original text with modern narrations to bridge the most famous scenes from the play together into an easy-to-understand story. This dynamic show is performed by six highly–talented actors, runs 90 minutes, and each performance is followed by a talk-back discussion with the audience.

The performance on Saturday, April 20th will be a benefit performance, and all ticket proceeds will be donated to Narçisse Theatre Company. For more information about Narçisse Theatre Company visit their website at narcissetheatre.org.

Each year Harrisburg Shakespeare Company produces a fast-paced, edited version of a Shakespeare play and tours it to middle and high schools for the entire school year. If you are interested in having this production tour to you, please contact the Gamut Theatre Resident Manager at gamut.rtm@gmail.com for more information.

This production has been made possible in part by the Theatre League Kansas City, The National Endowment for the Arts, and Arts Midwest.

ABOUT GAMUT THEATRE:

Gamut Theatre is the combined theatre company of Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company. Gamut's mission is to tell classic stories in new and exciting ways—more information at GamutTheatre.org.