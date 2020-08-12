Harrisburg Opera Association Will Present OUTSIDE WHILE INSIDE

The event takes place on Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at 7:30 PM on YouTube.

HOA will premiere Opera in the Park - Outside While Inside as a video presenation on Saturday, August, 29th, 2020 at 7:30 PM on their YouTube Channel as their virtual season!

This year's theme "Outside While Inside" brings attention to some of our communities of color by focusing on their artistic contributions and experiences, showcasing historical areas in Harrisburg and celebrating our natural world. There will be five presentations including the music genres of Baroque Classical Music, African American Spiritual, Mainstream Jazz, Latin Jazz and Classical / Pop Crossover. The content will include original arrangements and an original song, as well as familiar and not so familiar pieces. Narration before each segment will provide educational and culturally relevant information.



A world class, ethnically diverse cast of professional international, regional and local singing actors are participating in this production. Once premiered the footage will be edited into segments to be presented to participating Central Pennsylvania school districts to add to their curricula. Topics covered will include: Music, Art, History and Social Studies geared toward kindergarten through high school age groups.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You