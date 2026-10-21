Hammerstein Museum to Celebrate Young Performers and Launch Playwrights Festival
The festival invites student playwrights from around the world to submit original works.
Four first-place winners of the Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center's 2026 International Youth Solo Contest took center stage at the nonprofit's annual Something Wonderful Gala on October 4, 2026. Sorin Spears of Midlothian, Virginia; Joey Carolan of Dumont, New Jersey; Winter Donnelly of New York, New York; and Kate Monroe of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, performed at the gala, held at the Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm in Holicong, Pennsylvania.
The performers were among nearly 100 young musical theatre enthusiasts who entered this year's competition, representing 17 U.S. states and countries including China and Thailand. The contest celebrates Oscar Hammerstein II's enduring influence on musical theatre while encouraging the next generation of artists to explore his remarkable contributions to the American musical.
The Something Wonderful Gala, named for Hammerstein's beloved song from The King and I, raises funds to preserve his historic Highland Farm home in Doylestown and support the Museum's educational programs.
The International Youth Solo Contest also raises awareness of Hammerstein Museum's mission to preserve Highland Farm, where Hammerstein lived with his family from 1940 to 1960, and expand the site's role as a destination for theatre education. The historic farmhouse is currently undergoing restoration and is expected to reopen to the public for tours in spring 2027. The next phase of redevelopment will begin with improvements to the property's parking area, followed by future development on the historic foundation of the former barn to create expanded exhibit and educational spaces.
The contest recognized first-, second- and third-place winners in three school-age divisions, along with a special Bucks County, PA category.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DIVISION
- First Place: Sorin Spears – Midlothian, VA
- Second Place: Clara Curtis – Brentwood, NH
- Third Place: Breckelle Miller – Mansfield, OH
MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISION
- First Place: Joey Carolan – Dumont, NJ
- Second Place: Colin O'Brien – Middletown, NJ
- Third Place: Avanti Kapilavai – Edison, NJ
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
- First Place: Winter Donnelly – New York, NY
- Second Place: Lici Sarafian – Stow, OH
- Third Place: Sophia Trujillo – Delray Beach, FL
ADDITIONAL BUCKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA CATEGORY
Continuing Oscar Hammerstein's tradition of mentoring young artists, Hammerstein Museum recognizes additional performers from Bucks County, extending opportunities to young neighbors to learn and grow through the performing arts. Judges for this category live and work outside the region and have no other connection to the area.
- First Place: Kate Monroe – Doylestown, PA
- Second Place: Annabella Camardelli – Doylestown, PA
- Third Place: Charlotte Raynor – Doylestown, PA
All first-place winners received cash prizes and invitations to perform at the Something Wonderful Gala, celebrating their achievements alongside supporters of the Museum's preservation and education initiatives.
A distinguished panel of judges evaluated the solo submissions, including Kathleen Wrinn of Syracuse University's Department of Drama; Nathan Hurwitz of Rider University; Mark Hanson of the University of Wisconsin; Dr. Paul Wolf of McNeese State University; and renowned vocal coach Bob Marks.
INTERNATIONAL YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL NOW OPEN TO STUDENTS WORLDWIDE
Hammerstein Museum is extending its commitment to nurturing emerging theatre artists with the International Young Playwrights Festival, now open to student playwrights around the world who are currently in grades 9–12.
Young writers are invited to submit original, one-act scripts for consideration. Up to four plays will be selected for a staged reading by theatre professionals in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. The festival offers students an opportunity to develop their voices as playwrights while drawing inspiration from Hammerstein's legacy of storytelling, collaboration and mentorship.
The program builds on Hammerstein's own commitment to encouraging young talent, including his mentorship of a young Stephen Sondheim, who visited him at Highland Farm for feedback on his work.
The deadline for submissions is January 18, 2027. Students can find eligibility requirements, submission guidelines and additional information at HammersteinMuseum.org/young-playwrights.
For more information about the Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center, its educational programs and the restoration of Highland Farm, visit HammersteinMuseum.org.
ABOUT THE Oscar Hammerstein MUSEUM AND THEATRE EDUCATION CENTER
The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Oscar Hammerstein II's historic Highland Farm in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and advancing his legacy through theatre education, public programs and community engagement. Through opportunities for young performers and writers, the organization fosters creativity, empathy, collaboration and a lifelong appreciation for the performing arts.
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