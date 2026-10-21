Hammerstein Museum to Celebrate Young Performers and Launch Playwrights Festival

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Four first-place winners of the Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center's 2026 International Youth Solo Contest took center stage at the nonprofit's annual Something Wonderful Gala on October 4, 2026. Sorin Spears of Midlothian, Virginia; Joey Carolan of Dumont, New Jersey; Winter Donnelly of New York, New York; and Kate Monroe of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, performed at the gala, held at the Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm in Holicong, Pennsylvania.

The performers were among nearly 100 young musical theatre enthusiasts who entered this year's competition, representing 17 U.S. states and countries including China and Thailand. The contest celebrates Oscar Hammerstein II's enduring influence on musical theatre while encouraging the next generation of artists to explore his remarkable contributions to the American musical.

The Something Wonderful Gala, named for Hammerstein's beloved song from The King and I, raises funds to preserve his historic Highland Farm home in Doylestown and support the Museum's educational programs.

The International Youth Solo Contest also raises awareness of Hammerstein Museum's mission to preserve Highland Farm, where Hammerstein lived with his family from 1940 to 1960, and expand the site's role as a destination for theatre education. The historic farmhouse is currently undergoing restoration and is expected to reopen to the public for tours in spring 2027. The next phase of redevelopment will begin with improvements to the property's parking area, followed by future development on the historic foundation of the former barn to create expanded exhibit and educational spaces.

The contest recognized first-, second- and third-place winners in three school-age divisions, along with a special Bucks County, PA category.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DIVISION

First Place: Sorin Spears – Midlothian, VA

Second Place: Clara Curtis – Brentwood, NH

Third Place: Breckelle Miller – Mansfield, OH

MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISION

First Place: Joey Carolan – Dumont, NJ

Second Place: Colin O'Brien – Middletown, NJ

Third Place: Avanti Kapilavai – Edison, NJ

HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION

First Place: Winter Donnelly – New York, NY

Second Place: Lici Sarafian – Stow, OH

Third Place: Sophia Trujillo – Delray Beach, FL

ADDITIONAL BUCKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA CATEGORY

Continuing Oscar Hammerstein's tradition of mentoring young artists, Hammerstein Museum recognizes additional performers from Bucks County, extending opportunities to young neighbors to learn and grow through the performing arts. Judges for this category live and work outside the region and have no other connection to the area.

First Place: Kate Monroe – Doylestown, PA

Second Place: Annabella Camardelli – Doylestown, PA

Third Place: Charlotte Raynor – Doylestown, PA

All first-place winners received cash prizes and invitations to perform at the Something Wonderful Gala, celebrating their achievements alongside supporters of the Museum's preservation and education initiatives.

A distinguished panel of judges evaluated the solo submissions, including Kathleen Wrinn of Syracuse University's Department of Drama; Nathan Hurwitz of Rider University; Mark Hanson of the University of Wisconsin; Dr. Paul Wolf of McNeese State University; and renowned vocal coach Bob Marks.

INTERNATIONAL YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL NOW OPEN TO STUDENTS WORLDWIDE

Hammerstein Museum is extending its commitment to nurturing emerging theatre artists with the International Young Playwrights Festival, now open to student playwrights around the world who are currently in grades 9–12.

Young writers are invited to submit original, one-act scripts for consideration. Up to four plays will be selected for a staged reading by theatre professionals in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. The festival offers students an opportunity to develop their voices as playwrights while drawing inspiration from Hammerstein's legacy of storytelling, collaboration and mentorship.

The program builds on Hammerstein's own commitment to encouraging young talent, including his mentorship of a young Stephen Sondheim, who visited him at Highland Farm for feedback on his work.

The deadline for submissions is January 18, 2027. Students can find eligibility requirements, submission guidelines and additional information at HammersteinMuseum.org/young-playwrights.

For more information about the Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center, its educational programs and the restoration of Highland Farm, visit HammersteinMuseum.org.

ABOUT THE Oscar Hammerstein MUSEUM AND THEATRE EDUCATION CENTER

The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Oscar Hammerstein II's historic Highland Farm in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and advancing his legacy through theatre education, public programs and community engagement. Through opportunities for young performers and writers, the organization fosters creativity, empathy, collaboration and a lifelong appreciation for the performing arts.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 17 Hrs 54 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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