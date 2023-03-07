Gretna Theatre Announces 2023 Season

Gretna Theatre will present their 96th season, including five mainstage productions and four Family Series presentations, all of which will take place this summer at Mt. Gretna Playhouse. Below are descriptions for the mainstage productions. More on the Family Series coming soon!

JEKYLL & HYDE in concert, a partnership with the Hershey Symphony

June 8 - June 11, 2023

Directed by Michael Philip O'Brien

Music Directed by Dan Kazemi

Conducted by Greg Woodbridge

The epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage in this concert version of the Broadway smash musical! Based on the classic story of Dr. Jekyll, who after being rebuffed by the medical powers that be, decides to experiment on himself, unleashing the darkness within and becoming the infamous Mr. Hyde. Don't miss this thrilling theatrical event featuring 12 incredible performers and the Hershey Symphony Orchestra.

TOGETHER OFF BROADWAY: MERMAN & MARTIN

June 22 - June 25, 2023

Created and performed by Meredith Beck and Sarah Gafgen

Join us for an upbeat toe-tapper that shares the lives and careers of show biz luminaries and legends, Ethel Merman and Mary Martin. Merman and Martin were off-stage friends, theatre royalty, and iconic personalities. Peek behind the Broadway curtains at their personal lives and the challenges of friendship, especially as women in their time, while celebrating an acclaimed song list, including "I Got Rhythm," "The Sound of Music," "Cockeyed Optimist," "Hello, Dolly!" and more. Performed and created by Sarah J. Gafgen and Meredith Beck.

GYPSY: A Musical Fable

July 13 - July 16, 2023

Directed by Michael Philip O'Brien

Music Directed by Brigitte Rottman

Choreographed by Kathleen Borrelli

Regarded as one of the finest musicals ever written, Gypsy is the unforgettable tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success, as well as her own. With a glorious score featuring some of Broadway's most iconic numbers, this blockbuster musical shows the ups and downs of show business with passion, humor and class.

THE LIFE & SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS

August 3 - August 6, 2023

Written by Alex Brightman

Music By Drew Gasparini

Directed by Chad Rabinovitz

Marc Summers is an icon of a generation. You may know him from his time hosting Nickelodeon's DOUBLE DARE and Food Network's UNWRAPPED, but now you get the chance to meet the real Marc Summers - a man who's led a fascinating life of fame and frustration. THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS is a guided tour through Marc's life, from an early obsession with magic to his appearance on Oprah announcing his ongoing battle with OCD. Marc stars in this tell-all about his life, his disorder, and taking the physical challenge. Get ready for Double Dare!

GET HAPPY: ANGELA INGERSOLL SINGS JUDY GARLAND

August 24 - August 27, 2023

Produced in association with Artists Lounge Live

In an Emmy-nominated performance seen on PBS, acclaimed actress Angela Ingersoll celebrates Judy Garland in concert. Backed by a dynamite band, Ingersoll delivers virtuosic vocals, passionate storytelling, humor, and heart. She also starred as Garland in End of the Rainbow, winning Chicago's Jeff Award and LA Times Woman of the Year in Theatre. Chicago Sun-Times exclaims, "Phenomenal. Judy Garland's been reborn." Classic songs include "Get Happy, " "The Trolley Song," "The Man That Got Away," and "Over the Rainbow.

Artists Lounge Live presents timeless popular music performed by singular talents in captivating concerts marked by superb musicianship and intimate storytelling. The Chicago-based company is created and produced by married team Michael and Angela Ingersoll. All-around entertainer and producer Michael Ingersoll starred as Nick Massi of the Four Seasons in Jersey Boys, originating the Broadway tour's San Francisco, LA, and Chicago casts. He also created retro-rock group Under the Streetlamp, starring in several PBS specials and touring internationally. Artistsloungelive.com