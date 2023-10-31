Gettysburg Community Theatre to Present SENIOR MOMENTS in November

Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT), the non-profit 501c3 organization located at 49 York Street within the first block of Lincoln Square in Gettysburg, PA, will present their All-Senior Citizen Actors production of the comedy Senior Moments 7pm November 10 & 17 and 2pm November 11, 12, 18, & 19, 2023. Reserved seating tickets are selling fast online at Click Here and since the theatre only seats 80, advance sales are highly encouraged. Tickets are $15 when purchased in advance online and $20 when purchased at the door The box office is open one hour before showtime, if any seats are left.

Senior Moments is a series of 10-minute plays featuring a cast of ages 55+ in a variety of comedic roles including a make up artist names Zsa Zsa who promises to make her clients look “ten years younger”, a couple of friends who want to go to the movies, but spend their time instead talking about every other movie star and movie as they try to remember a certain actors name they want to go see, and an old married couple working on a crossword puzzle, but the husband refuses to “cheat” by looking up a five letter word for blue. These and more characters, along with some memorable music played between scenes, will have audiences laughing and reminiscing about the good old days. The show also has a special tribute to our veterans and currently active U.S. Military.

Directed by Lauraday Kelley, stage managed by Stephanie Roelker, with props coordinated by Lynn Dowling, lights/sound operated by Mary Miner, and music direction/piano accompaniment by Barbara Semiatin, the cast includes: Jennifer Lee and Steve Jago of Littlestown, Diane Chamless, Roger Dalrymple, Sharon Kaya, and Buff Wills of Gettysburg, Lynn Dowling of New Oxford, Stephanie Roelker of York Springs, Sue McCleaf Nespeca of Orrtanna, Barbara Semiatin of Fairfield, and Lydia Mayberry of Fayetteville.

“This cast has been a joy to work with”, says director Lauraday Kelley. “It is never too late, no matter how mature you are, you can always try a new adventure, no experience required. Yes, our cast of seniors come from all walks of life, many never ever thought they would end up on stage acting in their senior years. We have a great time, with lots of laughs, and always make new friends. We don't even have to memorize lines; we use cue cards. I encourage everyone to come join in the fun and audition for next year's senior show!”

Open auditions for the GCT plays and musicals of the upcoming 2024 season are held before each production and posted on the theatre's website and facebook page. Everyone K-12 AND Adults are encouraged to come on out and give auditions a try or submit an audition video online. No experience is required for auditions at GCT. Ordering tickets in advance is highly encouraged. The public can subscribe free to the GCT email list to be kept up to date on all info. GCT wishes to remind everyone about the Adams County Community Foundation's GIVING SPREE event November 9th 3-7pm at Gettysburg Area Middle School and the theatre would greatly benefit from a donation through this event to receive matching funds. More info at www.ACCFgivingspree.org

Photo credit: Cindie Leer