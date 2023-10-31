Gettysburg Community Theatre to Present SENIOR MOMENTS in November

The production will run November 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, & 19, 2023.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Gettysburg Community Theatre to Present SENIOR MOMENTS in November

Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT), the non-profit 501c3 organization located at 49 York Street within the first block of Lincoln Square in Gettysburg, PA, will present their All-Senior Citizen Actors production of the comedy Senior Moments 7pm November 10 & 17 and 2pm November 11, 12, 18, & 19, 2023. Reserved seating tickets are selling fast online at Click Here and since the theatre only seats 80, advance sales are highly encouraged. Tickets are $15 when purchased in advance online and $20 when purchased at the door The box office is open one hour before showtime, if any seats are left.

Senior Moments is a series of 10-minute plays featuring a cast of ages 55+ in a variety of comedic roles including a make up artist names Zsa Zsa who promises to make her clients look “ten years younger”, a couple of friends who want to go to the movies, but spend their time instead talking about every other movie star and movie as they try to remember a certain actors name they want to go see, and an old married couple working on a crossword puzzle, but the husband refuses to “cheat” by looking up a five letter word for blue. These and more characters, along with some memorable music played between scenes, will have audiences laughing and reminiscing about the good old days. The show also has a special tribute to our veterans and currently active U.S. Military.

Directed by Lauraday Kelley, stage managed by Stephanie Roelker, with props coordinated by Lynn Dowling, lights/sound operated by Mary Miner, and music direction/piano accompaniment by Barbara Semiatin, the cast includes: Jennifer Lee and Steve Jago of Littlestown, Diane Chamless, Roger Dalrymple, Sharon Kaya, and Buff Wills of Gettysburg, Lynn Dowling of New Oxford, Stephanie Roelker of York Springs, Sue McCleaf Nespeca of Orrtanna, Barbara Semiatin of Fairfield, and Lydia Mayberry of Fayetteville.

“This cast has been a joy to work with”, says director Lauraday Kelley. “It is never too late, no matter how mature you are, you can always try a new adventure, no experience required.  Yes, our cast of seniors come from all walks of life, many never ever thought they would end up on stage acting in their senior years. We have a great time, with lots of laughs, and always make new friends.  We don't even have to memorize lines; we use cue cards.  I encourage everyone to come join in the fun and audition for next year's senior show!”

Open auditions for the GCT plays and musicals of the upcoming 2024 season are held before each production and posted on the theatre's website and facebook page. Everyone K-12 AND Adults are encouraged to come on out and give auditions a try or submit an audition video online. No experience is required for auditions at GCT. Ordering tickets in advance is highly encouraged. The public can subscribe free to the GCT email list to be kept up to date on all info. GCT wishes to remind everyone about the Adams County Community Foundation's GIVING SPREE event November 9th 3-7pm at Gettysburg Area Middle School and the theatre would greatly benefit from a donation through this event to receive matching funds. More info at www.ACCFgivingspree.org 

 

Photo credit: Cindie Leer

 




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
RUPAULS DRAG RACE Alum Mrs. Kasha Davis Will Make Open Stage Debut Next Month Photo
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Alum Mrs. Kasha Davis Will Make Open Stage Debut Next Month

Mrs. Kasha Davis, a standout star of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7, is coming to Harrisburg for her Open Stage debut.

2
Review: BLOODY JACK at The Belmont Theatre Photo
Review: BLOODY JACK at The Belmont Theatre

What did our critic think of BLOODY JACK at The Belmont Theatre? A most intriguing whodunit mystery, erroneously labeled a thriller and given the misleading title of Bloody Jack, entertained audience members at The Belmont Theatre in York. 

3
Review: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Keystone Theatrics At The Playhouse At Allenberry Photo
Review: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Keystone Theatrics At The Playhouse At Allenberry

This performance of Young Frankenstein by the cast and crew of Keystone Theatrics is one you won’t want to miss. It is hilarious and heart-warming.

4
Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at TAFE-Theatre Arts For Everyone Photo
Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at TAFE-Theatre Arts For Everyone

The story itself is delightful, surprising the audience with wonderful twists in an unique, original interpretation of Beauty & the Beast. It is a joy to see actors of all ages taking the stage together and putting their hearts and souls into their performance, and this is precisely what audiences will experience at TAFE’s Beauty & the Beast.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX Video
Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet Video
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet
Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
Emerging Choreographers Concert 2023 in Central Pennsylvania Emerging Choreographers Concert 2023
Act 1 DeSales University (11/03-11/06)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Scranton Cultural Center (3/01-3/03)
York Symphony's Holiday Pops Spectacular in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony's Holiday Pops Spectacular
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (11/25-11/25)
Cats in Central Pennsylvania Cats
The Belmont Theatre (6/14-6/23)
York Symphony Orchestra's Mozart’s A Little Night Music in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's Mozart’s A Little Night Music
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (1/20-1/20)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Luhrs Performing Arts Center [Grove Theatre] (1/25-1/25)
Illumination in Central Pennsylvania Illumination
Prima Theatre (12/01-12/17)
Run For Your Wife in Central Pennsylvania Run For Your Wife
Oyster Mill Playhouse (11/03-11/19)
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Central Pennsylvania The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
The Belmont Theatre (8/02-8/11)
Mamma Mia! in Central Pennsylvania Mamma Mia!
Hershey Theatre (4/02-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You