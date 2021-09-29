Gettysburg Community Theatre a Part Of A Global Event To Bring Back Live Theatre

Gettysburg Community Theatre announced that they will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International's All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of November 12, 2021.

Performances will take place 7pm November 12 & 13 and 2pm November 13 & 14 in person at GCT, as well as live streaming 2pm & 7pm November 13.

All Together Now! features songs from MTI's beloved catalogue of musicals including Annie, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, Matilda, My Fair Lady, Once on This Island, Rent, and many more!

MTI's President and CEO, Drew Cohen stated, "MTI's All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians. The revue features songs from the world's most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre.

"We are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of live theatre with performances of MTI's All Together Now!," stated Chad-Alan Carr, Founding Executive/Artistic Director of Gettysburg Community Theatre. "The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly non-profit theatres. We look forward to welcoming our patrons back with this truly wonderful musical revue."

The GCT cast of All Together Now includes over 50 local singers from four different counties under the direction of musical directors Jamie Bowman and Carrie Conklin of Gettysburg, and Jane Johnston of York Springs. The cast includes: C. Andrew Adcock, Jamie Bowman, Chase Bowman, Sarah Kirk, Emma Kirk, Maria Kirk, Max Carlson, Hadley Petruzzelli, Andi Athanaskis, Mikey Athanasakis, Madison Dittrich, Greyson Grimmer, Greta Hartley, Savannah Schneider, Grayson Wallace, Carrie Conklin, Pat Conklin, Tessa Trax, Audrey Trax, Greg Trax, D. Scott Hartwig, Debbie Williams, Rebecca Williams, Leah Bordatto, Liliana Hoedemaker, Kalia Hoedemaker, Lindsey Ringquist, Mary Heaton, Lucy Heaton, Buff Wills, Priscilla Stoll, and Chad-Alan Carr from Gettysburg, Joshua Rikas, Kate Sainer, Mathew Barninger, Jocelyn Meyer, Drew Derreth, Aubrey Dittmar, Tyson Schuck, Eleanor Sparks, and Karly Gerow from Hanover, Leah Watson, Alex Baugher, and Ella Scott from Littlestown, Jane Johnston, Harper Johnston, and Stephanie J. Roelker from York Springs, Jaime Elizabeth Ciabattoni from York, Abby Marie from Chambersburg, Aidan Higgins from Fayetteville, Kevin Foster from Mechanicsburg, Hunter Minck, Myka Walker, and Claire Plumley from East Berlin, Ruby Kauffman from Orrtanna, Hannah Hoptak from Bendersville, and Sabrina Griffie from Walkersville, MD.

Live in person performance tickets and live streaming performance tickets can be purchased in advance at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org