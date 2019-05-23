Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater Announces 2019-2020 Celebrity Season

"It's Showtime" for a blockbuster lineup of performances during the 2019-2020 season at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater. The season schedule includes comedy of all kinds, stunning acrobatic feats, a cappella sensations, new twists on musical classics, festive family shows, soaring gospel tributes, groundbreaking films, and international dance and folklore. Tickets go on sale June 6 to Majestic Theater members and June 7 to the general public.

Chicago's legendary improv troupe The Second City, made famous by superstar alumni like Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner and Bill Murray, hits the Majestic stage on Saturday, October 5 at 8:00 p.m. The Best of Second City features sketches and songs from the troupe's history in a fresh, fast, and spectacularly funny show.

Mechanical innovation meets acrobatic athleticism on Tuesday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m. when Cirque Mechanics presents 42-Foot: A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels. This blend of innovation, history, and theatricality showcases strongmen, acrobats, aerialists, and a mechanical galloping horse. The night's entertainment is made possible by the Majestic Theater Centennial Endowment's Sites Family Endowed Fund for Children's Programming.

A musical month kicks off November 1 at 7:30 p.m. with Disney classics and Broadway standards harmonized by 11-member a cappella group Voctave in The Corner of Broadway and Main Street. This central Florida based chorus has professional roots in Walt Disney World entertainment, but have shared everything from gospel music to barbershop, pop music and choral specialties with international audiences. Voctave visits the Majestic thanks to support from the Majestic Theater Centennial Endowment's Jean LeGros and Jeffrey Gabel Endowment for Family Programming.

On Sunday, November 10 at 7:00 p.M. Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox makes its Gettysburg debut with A Very Postmodern Christmas. This international musical sensation founded in 2009 is known for its unique reimagining of popular modern music into vintage genres such as swing, doo wop, and jazz. Rounding out the month, The Midtown Men, featuring stars from the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys, returns to the Majestic stage on Sunday, November 24 at 3:00 p.m. In their tenth anniversary and final tour, the quartet pays tribute to iconic '60s music from The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Four Seasons and more with their own high-octane arrangements and slick moves. This show is made possible by the J. William Warehime Foundation Fund of the Majestic Theater's Centennial Endowment.

Fiddling phenome Natalie MacMaster returns to Gettysburg with husband Donnell Leahy and their children on Wednesday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m. with A Celtic Family Christmas. This special holiday concert is sure to usher in the Yuletide spirit with holiday favorites mixed with classic Celtic songs and dance. Then, Totem Pole Playhouse's beloved holiday classic, A Christmas Carol, returns for its fifth year December 20-22. This adaptation preserves the beautiful language, charm and humor of Charles Dickens' classic tale. Tickets for this show will be available September 1.

Inspired by the words and actions of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., musical director and recording artist Damien Sneed brings "We Shall Overcome": A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Gettysburg on Saturday, January 25, 7:30 p.m. This electrifying tribute marries African American musical traditions with spoken words from Dr. King's speeches to pay tribute to the Civil Rights leader. This special community event incorporating a choir from the Sunderman Conservatory of Music is Gettysburg's 40th anniversary Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. Admission is free thanks to support from Gettysburg's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee, and Gettysburg College's Offices of Diversity and Inclusion and College Life. Advance reservations strongly recommended.

The best in documentary film from the annual Telluride Mountainfilm Festival lights up the Majestic's giant screen on January 31, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. with Mountainfilm on Tour. This celebration of adventure, environment, and the human spirit tours internationally each year following the festival. A special guest emcee from Telluride will guide the audience on their evening's exhilarating adventure. Tickets are $15.00 in advance, $20.00 at the door, and $10.00 for students.

WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital's Healing HeARTS Healthy Family Series returns Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Theatreworks USA's Charlotte's Web. This show based on E.B. White's beloved children's novel about the friendship between a spider named Charlotte and a pig named Wilbur is recommended for audience members in grades Kindergarten through grade 5.

The party atmosphere of a Dublin pub rocks the Majestic stage on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. when The Irish Comedy Tour leaps into town with a boisterous band of bawdy comedians, Celtic musicians, and possibly a leprechaun. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with non-stop laughter (This show is not recommended for children). An internationally renowned Mexican folkloric company of 60 dancers and musicians, Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano takes viewers on a journey through Mexican culture on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. This colorful evening features traditional music and dance performed by powerful and accomplished dances.

Closing the season on May 8, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. is master mimic and impressionist Rich Little, a show business legend who has appeared on shows hosted by Johnny Carson and Ed Sullivan as well as Laugh-In and Hollywood Squares. Little sends up classic stars such as Jimmy Stewart, Jack Lemmon and John Wayne, but also Kermit the Frog and Dr. Phil. Little's Gettysburg debut is funded by the Majestic Theater Centennial Endowment Fund.

Tickets for the 2019-2020 season can be purchased starting Thursday, June 6 at noon for Majestic Members and on Friday, June 7 at noon to the general public. Tickets are available online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org, by calling (717) 337-8200 or by stopping by the Box Office at 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. The Box Office is open Monday through Saturday, 12-7 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for each showing is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.





