Get The Led Out Comes to The Majestic Theater Next Month

The performance is on Thursday, July 6 at 7:30 p.m.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

Get The Led Out Comes to The Majestic Theater Next Month

Get the Led Out (GTLO), a celebration of “The Mighty Zep,” will make their Gettysburg debut at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater on Thursday, July 6 at 7:30 p.m. Wildly popular in Central Pennsylvania and capturing the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin live on stage, tickets for GTLO are available now at the Majestic Theater Box Office.

“This tribute band's concert is like a 'stairway to heaven' it's so uplifting,” remarked Jeffrey Gabel, the Majestic's founding executive director. “Fans have been asking for this show for years, and I'm so excited that I finally was able to secure a date in their crazy busy schedule.”

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, GTLO has captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians and Zeppelin fans, intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live! Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-creates songs, in all their depth and glory, with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album - GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants: a high-energy Zeppelin concert with honest, heart-thumping intensity.

GTLO's approach to the performance of this hallowed catalog is not unlike a classical performance. “Led Zeppelin are sort of the classical composers of the rock era,” says lead vocalist Paul Sinclair. “I believe 100 years from now they will be looked at as the Bach or Beethoven of our time. As cliché as it sounds, their music is timeless.”

Tickets for Get the Led Out start at $45 and are available now at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200 or online at Click Here. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before the performance and is ADA accessible.  Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street. Masks are optional and encouraged at Majestic Theater performances.

The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a gathering place for its campus and community to celebrate the arts together.




