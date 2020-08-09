Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Genesius Theatre Will Kick Off Three Weekends of Live Entertainment on August 22

Performances include Bunchafunk, the Belle Tones, and a cabaret musical revue.

Aug. 9, 2020  
Genesius Theatre has announced three weekends of socially distanced live entertainment, that will begin on August 22 with a performance by Bunchafunk, Reading Eagle reports. The event will take place under the pavilion at the Reading Liederkranz, Lower Alsace Township.

Next, from August 28-30, Genesius will present the Belle Tones at the Liederkranz. The show will take place at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. The Belle Tones features local singers Amy Evans, Jennifer Parker Scott and Laura Ann Turk.

Finally, for Labor Day weekend, the theatre will present "Showstoppers," a cabaret musical revue and fundraiser featuring songs from past and what would have been future productions. Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. September 4 and 5. All proceeds will go toward a new roof at Genesius' theatre.

Tickets for all shows cost $25, and can be purchased at genesiusdifference.org.

Read more on Reading Eagle.



