Gary Owen to Perform NO HARD FEELINGS TOUR at Hershey Theatre

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Comedian Gary Owen will bring his 'No Hard Feelings Tour' to Hershey Theatre for a show on Friday, Jan. 22, 2027, at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at www.Ticketmaster.com.

Known for his unapologetic, rule-defying style and fearless storytelling, Owen draws material from his personal life, time in the military and the everyday absurdities that connect people across backgrounds. With a fanbase that has grown by millions and continues to surge across social media, Owen's reach has cemented his place as one of the most in-demand touring comedians today.

For more information, visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.GaryOwen.Live.

Event Details

Date: Friday, Jan. 22, 2027

Time: 8 p.m.

Venue: Hershey Theatre

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, at 10 a.m. at www.Ticketmaster.com

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