 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Gary Owen to Perform NO HARD FEELINGS TOUR at Hershey Theatre

The comedian's tour draws from his personal life, military service, and everyday observations that resonate across audiences.

By:
Gary Owen to Perform NO HARD FEELINGS TOUR at Hershey Theatre

Comedian Gary Owen will bring his 'No Hard Feelings Tour' to Hershey Theatre for a show on Friday, Jan. 22, 2027, at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at www.Ticketmaster.com.

Known for his unapologetic, rule-defying style and fearless storytelling, Owen draws material from his personal life, time in the military and the everyday absurdities that connect people across backgrounds. With a fanbase that has grown by millions and continues to surge across social media, Owen's reach has cemented his place as one of the most in-demand touring comedians today.

For more information, visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.GaryOwen.Live.

Event Details

Date: Friday, Jan. 22, 2027

Time: 8 p.m.

Venue: Hershey Theatre

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, at 10 a.m. at www.Ticketmaster.com

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS

John Summit in Central Pennsylvania John Summit
Bryce Jordan Center (10/30-10/30)
The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales in Central Pennsylvania The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales
Messiah University Department of Theatre and Dance (2/25-2/28)
Beethoven's Triple Concerto in Central Pennsylvania Beethoven's Triple Concerto
Appell Center (4/24-4/24)
A Christmas Carol in Central Pennsylvania A Christmas Carol
Totem Pole Playhouse (12/04-12/13)
Poirot Investigates! in Central Pennsylvania Poirot Investigates!
Openstage (4/23-5/07)
Clybourne Park in Central Pennsylvania Clybourne Park
DreamWrights Studio Theatre (10/16-10/24)
Annie in Central Pennsylvania Annie
Fulton Theatre (11/20-12/31)
Holiday Pops Spectacular in Central Pennsylvania Holiday Pops Spectacular
Appell Center (11/28-11/28)
JUNIE B. IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS! in Central Pennsylvania JUNIE B. IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS!
Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg (11/27-12/13)
Jonathan Burns: The Life of the Party in Central Pennsylvania Jonathan Burns: The Life of the Party
Totem Pole Playhouse (10/24-10/24)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets