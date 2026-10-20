Gary Owen to Perform NO HARD FEELINGS TOUR at Hershey Theatre
The comedian's tour draws from his personal life, military service, and everyday observations that resonate across audiences.
Comedian Gary Owen will bring his 'No Hard Feelings Tour' to Hershey Theatre for a show on Friday, Jan. 22, 2027, at 8 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at www.Ticketmaster.com.
Known for his unapologetic, rule-defying style and fearless storytelling, Owen draws material from his personal life, time in the military and the everyday absurdities that connect people across backgrounds. With a fanbase that has grown by millions and continues to surge across social media, Owen's reach has cemented his place as one of the most in-demand touring comedians today.
For more information, visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.GaryOwen.Live.
Event Details
Date: Friday, Jan. 22, 2027
Time: 8 p.m.
Venue: Hershey Theatre
Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, at 10 a.m. at www.Ticketmaster.com
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