Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gamut Theatre's Young Acting Company and Rasika School of Dance to Present THE JUNGLE BOOK

The production will open on March 31.

Mar. 18, 2023  

Gamut Theatre's Young Acting Company and Rasika School of Dance to Present THE JUNGLE BOOK

Opening March 31, The Jungle Book will debut at Gamut Theatre for one weekend only! After the success of last year's production of Panchatantra Tales, Gamut's Young Acting Company is will partner again with Rasika School of Dance to present this classic story. This play is co-directed by Gamut's Executive Director, Melissa Nicholson, and Rasika's Founder and Artistic Director, Rachita Menon Nambiar. The show is performed by students ages 7-18, dancers and actors alike.

Deep in the jungles of India, an infant "man cub" is adopted by a pack of wolves and raised as their own. The wolves name the child Mowgli, who grows under the watchful eyes of Bagheera the panther and Baloo the sloth bear, who must train the cub in the Laws of the Jungle. But not even their strict guidance can protect Mowgli from riotous monkeys, the vicious man-eating tiger Shere Khan, and the most fearsome animal of all - man. This much-beloved classic by Rudyard Kipling shows us the importance of family, respect for nature, and what it means to be human.

Shows are March 31 - April 2, 2023 - Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday at 2:30PM & 7:30 PM, and Sunday at 2:30 PM. Admission prices are "pick your seat, then pick your price", at a recommended price of $38 or discounted prices of $26 or $14. Please visit www.gamuttheatre.org/yac for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

ABOUT GAMUT THEATRE:

Gamut Theatre is the combined theatre company of Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company. Gamut's mission is to tell classic stories in new and exciting ways-more information at GamutTheatre.org.

ABOUT RASIKA SCHOOL OF DANCE:

The Rasika School of Dance provides basic and advanced classes in Bharatanatyam (South Indian Classical Dance). Classes are provided at Hershey and Camp Hill locations. Students enrolled at this school perform regularly at cultural events throughout the state of PA. The sole purpose of the school is to enrich and maintain the traditional heritage and the fundamental basics of this age old dance style from Southern India, while still staying current and targeting the global audience. More info at http://rasikadance.com/




Review: ANNE & EMMETT at Open Stage And Sankofa African American Theatre Company Photo
Review: ANNE & EMMETT at Open Stage And Sankofa African American Theatre Company
Each actor in this production brings passion, commitment, and authenticity to the stage. The raw emotions expressed by the actors in these scenes are heart-breaking and haunting. It is an important call to action to acknowledge the past so that we may move into a more hopeful and just future.
PUFFS, OR: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC Announ Photo
PUFFS, OR: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC Announced At The Players Club Of Swarthmore
Opening Friday, Apr 7 on Second Stage at the Players Club of Swarthmore is Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, a comedy by Matt Cox, directed by Taylor Kellar.
The Kinsey Sicks Return To The Rrazz Room With DRAG QUEEN STORYTIME GONE WILD This April Photo
The Kinsey Sicks Return To The Rrazz Room With DRAG QUEEN STORYTIME GONE WILD This April
The Rrazz Room Presents returns to New Hope, PA. on Saturday, April 8 at 8:00 pm, with America's favorite and only dragapella quartet- the Kinsey Sicks in Drag Queen Storytime Gone WILD! at New Hope Inn & Suites, 6426 Lower York Road, New Hope, PA 18938.
ANNE & EMMETT Opens This Week at Open Stages Capital BlueCross Main Stage Theatre Photo
ANNE & EMMETT Opens This Week at Open Stage's Capital BlueCross Main Stage Theatre
Sankofa African American Theatre Company, a professional theatre company in Harrisburg, in partnership with Open Stage, are excited to bring to Central PA, ANNE & EMMETT written Janet Langheart Cohen and directed by Open Stage Artistic Director, Stuart Landon.

More Hot Stories For You


PUFFS, OR: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC Announced At The Players Club Of SwarthmorePUFFS, OR: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC Announced At The Players Club Of Swarthmore
March 16, 2023

Opening Friday, Apr 7 on Second Stage at the Players Club of Swarthmore is Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, a comedy by Matt Cox, directed by Taylor Kellar.
The Kinsey Sicks Return To The Rrazz Room With DRAG QUEEN STORYTIME GONE WILD This AprilThe Kinsey Sicks Return To The Rrazz Room With DRAG QUEEN STORYTIME GONE WILD This April
March 16, 2023

The Rrazz Room Presents returns to New Hope, PA. on Saturday, April 8 at 8:00 pm, with America's favorite and only dragapella quartet- the Kinsey Sicks in Drag Queen Storytime Gone WILD! at New Hope Inn & Suites, 6426 Lower York Road, New Hope, PA 18938.
ANNE & EMMETT Opens This Week at Open Stage's Capital BlueCross Main Stage TheatreANNE & EMMETT Opens This Week at Open Stage's Capital BlueCross Main Stage Theatre
March 15, 2023

Sankofa African American Theatre Company, a professional theatre company in Harrisburg, in partnership with Open Stage, are excited to bring to Central PA, ANNE & EMMETT written Janet Langheart Cohen and directed by Open Stage Artistic Director, Stuart Landon.
THE STINKY CHEESEMAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES Opens Next Week At DreamWrightsTHE STINKY CHEESEMAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES Opens Next Week At DreamWrights
March 14, 2023

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts, located in York City, Pennsylvania will present the family friendly, all ages appropriate, wickedly entertaining stage adaption of the popular children's book 'The Stinky Cheeseman and Other Fairly Stupid Tales'.
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Heats Up with Tito Puente Jr. in Celebration of Legendary FatherUptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Heats Up with Tito Puente Jr. in Celebration of Legendary Father
March 14, 2023

Tito Puente, Jr. carries his father’s musical legacy with him imprinted on both his physical being and locked in his soul. Son of the legendary Latin artist, Tito Puente, Sr. the younger Puente will celebrate the “King of Latin Music” with a performance on Thursday, March 30 at 7:30PM at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester.
share