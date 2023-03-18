Gamut Theatre's Young Acting Company and Rasika School of Dance to Present THE JUNGLE BOOK

Opening March 31, The Jungle Book will debut at Gamut Theatre for one weekend only! After the success of last year's production of Panchatantra Tales, Gamut's Young Acting Company is will partner again with Rasika School of Dance to present this classic story. This play is co-directed by Gamut's Executive Director, Melissa Nicholson, and Rasika's Founder and Artistic Director, Rachita Menon Nambiar. The show is performed by students ages 7-18, dancers and actors alike.

Deep in the jungles of India, an infant "man cub" is adopted by a pack of wolves and raised as their own. The wolves name the child Mowgli, who grows under the watchful eyes of Bagheera the panther and Baloo the sloth bear, who must train the cub in the Laws of the Jungle. But not even their strict guidance can protect Mowgli from riotous monkeys, the vicious man-eating tiger Shere Khan, and the most fearsome animal of all - man. This much-beloved classic by Rudyard Kipling shows us the importance of family, respect for nature, and what it means to be human.

Shows are March 31 - April 2, 2023 - Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday at 2:30PM & 7:30 PM, and Sunday at 2:30 PM. Admission prices are "pick your seat, then pick your price", at a recommended price of $38 or discounted prices of $26 or $14. Please visit www.gamuttheatre.org/yac for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

ABOUT GAMUT THEATRE:

Gamut Theatre is the combined theatre company of Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company. Gamut's mission is to tell classic stories in new and exciting ways-more information at GamutTheatre.org.

ABOUT RASIKA SCHOOL OF DANCE:

The Rasika School of Dance provides basic and advanced classes in Bharatanatyam (South Indian Classical Dance). Classes are provided at Hershey and Camp Hill locations. Students enrolled at this school perform regularly at cultural events throughout the state of PA. The sole purpose of the school is to enrich and maintain the traditional heritage and the fundamental basics of this age old dance style from Southern India, while still staying current and targeting the global audience. More info at http://rasikadance.com/