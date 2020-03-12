Gamut Theatre Group Announces Postponement of March Performances

Gamut Theatre Group will be implementing the recommendations of PA Governor Tom Wolf by making the following changes effective Friday, March 13, 2020:

All public performances in the next 21 days are postponed. This includes

An Enemy of the People, March 13-15

Three Billy Goats Gruff, through March 28

5th Annual Improvapalooza, March 27

Young Acting Company's Cinderella, April 3-5

Hamlet student matinees through April 3

All classes and rehearsals are canceled for the next 14 days through March 28. We will contact students, actors, and production staff over the next 48 hours with additional information.

Auditions for Medea are postponed. We will contact actors who are currently scheduled to audition and will post revised audition dates as that information becomes available.

At this time, there are no official cases of COVID-19 reported in Dauphin County or surrounding counties, however, the virus is in PA and will spread. The best way to slow down the spread of COVID-19 is to limit exposure BEFORE it becomes problematic in your community.

This is a difficult decision and was not decided lightly. This decision will cause financial hardship for our company, of which we will feel the ripple effects for some time. But nothing is more important than keeping our community safe and healthy. We are a very creative bunch here at Gamut, and we are already thinking outside the box on ways we can continue our work through streaming and other online services. We will make every effort to reschedule all of the canceled performances, and address ticket refunds and exchanges. We ask for your patience during this challenging and problematic time.

Wash those hands, everyone. And if you get tired of singing the "Happy Birthday" song, do it up like Lady Macbeth:

https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2020/03/06/lady-macbeth-handwash-fight-coronavirus/

Gamut Resources for COVID-19:

PA Department of Health: https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx

Updated regularly and includes information for travelers, businesses, children, and fact sheets, as well as PA counties that are affected.

Print Resources from the CDC:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/communication/factsheets.html

Stay Calm - Don't Panic - a comprehensive Ars Technica guide to the coronavirus (updated daily):

https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/03/dont-panic-the-comprehensive-ars-technica-guide-to-the-coronavirus/

US status of COVID-19 reporting, States Reporting Cases of COVID-19:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html

Mapping for worldwide status of COVID-19 reporting:

https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6





