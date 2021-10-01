Gamut Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season

The Gamut Theatre has announced its lineup for the 2021-22 season. The season kicks off on October 8 with A Midsummer Night's Dream.

In-Person Box Office will be open to the public 11am-1pm, Tuesday - Friday.

Patrons must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when entering the building.

For more information, contact our Resident Theatre Manager or call 717-238-4111.

Learn more at https://www.gamuttheatre.org/season29.

Check out the full lineup below!

A Midsummer Night's Dream

By William Shakespeare

October 8 - 17

Directed by Melissa Nicholson

Gamut Theatre presents its highly acclaimed educational engagement production of A Midsummer Night's Dream. This delightful Shakespearean comedy features fairies, young lovers and a crew of bumbling players trying to perform a play for the Duke's wedding celebration. Puck sums it up best: "Lord, what fools these mortals be!"

Recommended for ages 12 and up, Midsummer is extremely accessible, employing Gamut's unique educational engagement style of bridging the most famous scenes from the play together into an easy-to-understand story. This dynamic show is performed by eight professional actors and six talented students. The show runs 80 minutes, and each performance is followed by a talk-back discussion with the actors and audience.

Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass

By Sean Adams

Based on the books by Lewis Carroll

November 6 - 28

Directed by Melissa Nicholson

Bored with rules and lessons, young Alice finds herself literally tumbling into an adventure after following a smartly-dressed white rabbit down a hole and into a topsy-turvy world, where up is down, left is right, and everything is what it isn't. Throughout her journeys, first in Wonderland and then in Looking-Glass Land, Alice meets a colorful cast of memorable characters in a tale that combines nursery rhymes, children's toys, and turns of phrase, turning each on their head with the dream-like logic of a child. Curiouser and curiouser!

Sankofa African American Theatre Company & Gamut Theatre present

Echoes of Voices of the Eighth

Stories from Harrisburg's Old 8th Ward

By Sharia Benn

February 11 - 20

Directed by Sharia Benn

Voices of the Eighth is a journey that transcends time to connect two African American teens from the same Harrisburg neighborhood. This heartwarming story connects the young and old, past and present, and gone but not forgotten, to celebrate the history-making contributions of African Americans who lived in the Old Eighth Ward. Poetry and music infuse this original play in which Kay, a soon-to-graduate high schooler, finds her voice and value during an encounter with the past. On her journey, Kay meets Della who lived a much different life in the long-gone Eighth Ward. As different as the times they live in are, Kay and Della discover that they are connected in many ways. Voices of the Eighth is inspired by true stories and history-makers who lived between 1850 and 1920 in the rich and vibrant Old Eighth Ward, which was torn down to make way for the Capitol Complex we see today. During this journey from present to past and back again, Kay and Della meet some extraordinary abolitionists, activists, changemakers, and poets who were all instrumental in fighting for the freedom and rights we enjoy today: and they all came out of Harrisburg.

Orlando

By Virginia Woolf

Adapted by Sarah Ruhl

March 12 - 27

Directed by Francesca Amendolia

Orlando, a young nobleman in the court of Queen Elizabeth I, yearns for love and adventure and to find his place in the world. So strong is his longing that he becomes untethered in time. Two hundred years of adventures and loves later, Orlando (who is now only thirty) awakes from a weeklong sleep to discover she has become a woman. Transformed and yet essentially the same person, Orlando still hungers for adventure and love and understanding. So has anything really changed?

Adapted from the novel Virginia Woolf wrote for her lover Vita Sackville-West, Sarah Ruhl's Orlando is a hilarious, tender, and joyful celebration of queer love, gender, and the complicated and beautiful journey we all must take to discover our true selves.

Young Acting Company Partnership Production

Rasika School of Dance & Gamut Theatre present

Panchatantra Tales

By Sean Adams

Based on the popular folk tales from ancient India

April 8, 9, 10

Directed by Rachita Menon and Melissa Nicholson

Auditions: December 11 & 14

A noble king in ancient India has three big problems: his children, the reckless and lazy royal princes. Fearing for the future of his people, the king consults with a wise guru, who agrees to teach the young princes through a series of animal stories and folk tales. These interwoven lessons form the basis of the Panchatantra ("Five Treatises"), one of the world's most popular collections of fables. Through wisdom, humor and dance, the princes learn about dharma - the duties and virtues expected from each of us - and the importance of being part of a bigger picture.

Free Shakespeare in the Park

The Winter's Tale

By William Shakespeare

June 3 - 19

Directed by Clark Nicholson

Auditions: March 22 - 26, 2022

The Winter's Tale is a devastating tragedy, a light comedy, and an emotionally complex story. It's a reflection on mortality and a celebration of new life. Both terrifying and hilarious, it is a tale of magic and loss. In short, it's as filled with as many improbable and unpredictable shifts as is the average human life; especially the case when that life has been lived long enough. Written toward the tail end of Shakespeare's career, it's plain to see that it was crafted by a soul who had done a fair amount of living. Join us for our 29th Annual Free Shakespeare in the Park production this summer for The Winter's Tale. And the irony of the title juxtaposed with the season we present it, we assure you, is fully intentional. Come see this rarely performed gem and find out why.

Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre

Aesop's Fables, Sept. 14 - Oct. 2 (also available to tour!)

3 Billy Goats Gruff, Feb. 16 - March 5

The Emperor's New Clothes, April 13 - 30

The Three Little Pigs, July 13 - August 20

TMI Improv

September 24

October 29

November 18

December 31 - Last Laughs

February 4

March 4

April 1 - IMPROVAPALOOZA

May 13

Gamut Theatre Academy

Fall semester (12 weeks) - Sept. 7 - Dec. 4

Spring semester (14 weeks) - Jan. 18 - Apr 30

Gamut Theatre Summer Academy (4 weeks) - July 11 - August 5

PHP Camp - August 15 - 19