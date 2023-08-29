GASLIGHT Comes to Act II Playhouse in September

Act II Playhouse has announced its latest production, the classic thriller “Gaslight” by Patrick Hamilton.

Previews begin September 26, 2023 and the production opens Friday, September 29. “Gaslight” runs through Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Presented just in time for Halloween, “Gaslight” is set in Victorian London and follows newlywed, Bella Manningham. Strange things have started happening to her after she moves into her new home with her husband. She hears strange noises and finds herself accused of things that she cannot remember. By night, the gas lamps in the home begin to dim for no reason. Is Mrs. Manningham going insane or does her new house on Angel Street harbor some dark, deadly secret?

Premiering in 1938 under the title “Angel Street,” the play has become a beloved classic; restaged and reinterpreted through the decades. The play was adapted into the 1944 Academy Award-winning film starring Ingrid Bergman, and featuring a young Angela Lansbury.

“‘Gaslight’ has an incredible legacy,” says Act II Playhouse Artistic Director Tony Braithwaite. “It is exciting to bring the classic thriller to the Playhouse. I think audiences will be surprised by how prescient the play was and how relevant it continues to be today. Presented in our unique space, this will be a production of the classic thriller like you have never seen before.”

Headlining the cast of the Act II production is Jessica Dalcanton as Bella Manningham. Dalcanton returns to the Playhouse having appeared in their sold-out regional premiere of “Boeing Boeing” in 2009. Prolific television actor Curtis Mark Williams makes his Act II debut in the role of Jack Manningham, Bella’s mysterious new husband. The cast is rounded out by Penelope Reed returning to Act II after appearances in “Eleanor,” “Steel Magnolias,” and “Boca;” and Laura Mancano making her Playhouse debut.

Behind the scenes, Kate Brennan directs the production returning to the Playhouse after last season’s, “Eleanor.” Paul Dake is the Production Stage Manager, Nick Cardillo the Dramaturg, Parris Bradley the Scenic Designer, Eric Baker the Lighting Designer, Seana Benz the Costume Designer, Eric Baker the Lighting Designer, Neill Hartley the Dialect Coach, and Adam Danoff the Fight Director. Avista Theatrical Services provided the properties, and Flannel & Hammer Scene Shop constructed the set and provided Technical Direction.

Ticket prices start at $32 and are available online atClick Here, by calling the Act II Box Office at 215-654-0200, or in-person at the Box Office at 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Student tickets are $15 and group discounts are available.

Act II Playhouse is committed to theatrical programming that is both accessible and entertaining. Act II is committed to creating and producing original, classic, and contemporary plays, musicals, and cabarets (both comedic and musical) that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting them in our intimate venue that draws audiences and performers into a unique, vibrant and dynamic interaction. Act II Playhouse has received 43 Barrymore nominations and 6 Barrymore Awards. Act II Playhouse was founded in 1998; in 2012, Tony Braithwaite became the 3rd Artistic Director in the theatre’s history.