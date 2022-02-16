Fulton Theatre Opens THE SOUND OF MUSIC This Month

Fulton Theatre opens Rodgers and Hammerstein's last collaboration, The Sound of Music. A story about finding a place in the world and connecting with family; its themes are just as universal as its music is memorable. This production holds special significance for the Fulton as many cast members, designers, and crew were part of previous Fulton productions of The Sound of Music.

The inspirational story follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain Von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire Von Trapp family must make a moral decision. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. Music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. Original story based on "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp.

The Sound of Music will feature Hanley Smith as Maria, Will Ray as Captain von Trapp, Daniella Dalli as the Mother Abbess, Taylor Quick as Liesl, Austin Phillips as Rolf, Blake Hammond as Max Detweiler, and Katie Sina as Elsa Schraeder. Local young actors Ariana Stambaugh, Jack Packer, Carly Geiter, Charlie Carroccio, Lucy Trout, and Penelope Schulz (who's mother and grandmother were in the 1992 Fulton production as Marta and Maria respectively) will make up the rest of the von Trapp family.

The creative team for The Sound of Music includes Marc Robin (Director/Choreographer), Ben McNaboe (Music Director), Sam Groisser (Assoc. Music Director), Anthony Lascoskie Jr (Costume Designer), Paul Black (Lighting Designer), Michael Schweikardt (Set Designer), Josh Allamon (Sound Designer), Rebekah Church (Stage Manager), Domingo Mancuello (Deck Stage Manager), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), and Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate).

Coming up at the Fulton, the Groff Studio Series features the Pulitzer Prize-winning, Pennsylvania-based play, Sweat by Lynn Nottage, opening March 31, and the exuberantly entertaining musical, Five Guys Named Moe will follow. Rounding out the mainstage season: Smokey Joe's Cafe, Man of La Mancha, and a soon-to-be-announced summer hit! The Eichmann Family Series continues Saturday mornings March 12-26 with Sherlock Holmes and the Mystery of the Crown Jewel! Enjoy the family fun of solving a case with the world's greatest supersleuth and a talented cast. The Little Mermaid and Shrek will follow in this series. Visit theFulton.org for show information and to purchase tickets.