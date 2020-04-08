Fulton Theatre Announces Hopeful Plan For The Remaining 2019/2020 and Upcoming 2020/2021 Season

The Fulton Theatre remains positive with a bright outlook for the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 season. The hopeful plan for the nationally regarded theatre is to resume the 2019/2020 season in August, with its hit production of Kinky Boots. The Fulton Theatre will remain closed through April in compliance with Governor Wolf's "Stay at Home" order. The Fulton will reopen as soon as possible and continue to be a cultural institution and gathering place for the Lancaster Community - and beyond. In the meantime, the Fulton is implementing plans to help and give back to the community. All subscription series packages (with six mainstage productions, four Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series productions, and four Eichmann Family Series productions), will receive new performance dates, and will otherwise remain unaffected at this time.

Executive Artistic Producer, Marc Robin stated "We are very fortunate that the licensing houses representing the remaining productions in our 2019/2020 season, have granted us the rights to bring these shows to our audiences, beginning in August. We worked diligently, with a promise to our audiences, to shift what needed to be shifted in order to produce all of our shows that were scheduled for the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 season." He continued, "It is our sincere hope that our friends of the theatre, whose unwavering support gives us optimism in this uncertain time, are all remaining safe, healthy, and looking forward to the day that we can all gather to celebrate the arts, which will once again bring us joy."

Changes to the Performance Schedules

As previously announced, Kinky Boots has been rescheduled for August 11 through August 30, 2020 and the Eichmann Family Series production of Snow White has been rescheduled for August 15 - August 29, 2020.

The Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series production of The Whipping Man previously scheduled to run March 24 through April 11, 2020 will now run August 18 through August 29, 2020.

Titanic previously scheduled to run April 14 through May 10, 2020 will now run September 8 through October 4, 2020. The Eichmann Family Series production of The Little Mermaid previously scheduled to run April 25 through May 9, 2020 will now run September 19 through October 3, 2020.

The Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series production of Fun Home previously schedule to run May 12 through May 31, 2020 will now run October 6 through October 25, 2020.

Jersey Boys previously scheduled to run June 2 through July 12, 2020 will now run October 13 through November 15, 2020. The Eichmann Family Series production of Beauty and the Beast previously scheduled to run June 13 - July 11, 2020 will now run October 24 through November 14, 2020.

Phantom previously scheduled to begin the 2020/2021 Mainstage Season September 15 through October 11, 2020, will now run August 3 through August 29, 2021.

Hillary and Clinton previously scheduled to begin the 2020/2021 Ellen Arnold Groff Series October 8 through October 25, 2020 will be canceled and replaced with a to be determined production, running December 8 through January 3, 2021.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella previously scheduled to run November 10 through December 27 will now have a condensed run December 1 through January 3, 2021. The Eichmann Family Series production of The Nutcracker previously scheduled to run November 28 through December 26, 2020 will now run December 12 through January 2, 2021.

All other productions for the 2020/2021 season will remain as scheduled.

Giving Back

The Fulton Theatre would like to thank Ed and Jeannie Arnold for a very generous underwriting gift, which will allow the Fulton to retrofit their production shops, to make personal protective equipment for local Lancaster hospitals and medical facilities, including face shields and masks.

The Fulton has also made artist housing available to visiting medical professionals.

Additional Changes to the Fulton's Operations

The Fulton Theatre will remain paused, including the box office until receiving the all-clear from the state and local government to return to our cherished theatre. The Fulton will be working in the coming weeks to move every patron to their corresponding day and time during the rescheduled run.

The Fulton Academy's spring classes have been canceled. The summer classes will remain as scheduled, beginning June 15. Students registered for spring classes will receive a credit towards a future class. Any requested refunds will be processed once the box office is able to open.

The Fulton Follies, the spring fundraiser "Moulin Rouge," scheduled for April 24, 2020 at the Hamilton Club has been postponed. A new date has yet to be determined and will be announced in a forthcoming release. Additionally, other scheduled Producer and Artistic Director Circle events have been canceled.

The Fulton Theatre will continue to engage audiences through social media channels, including an exciting cabaret event, Fulton Family Cabaret - A Series of Duets on Facebook. The cabaret will feature Fulton Theatre Alumni and their real life scene partners, including Anne Tolpegin from last season's Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series production of Next to Normal and Blake Stadnik from Disney's Newsies and Les Misérables, who is currently is a regular on NBC's This is Us, Broadway's Jessica Lee Goldyn, who was most recently seen in Fulton's production of Chicago and Blake Zelesnikar, previously a dancer for Radio City Summer Spectacular and for Mariah Carey, Local favorites Katie Sina and Andrew Kindig, and many more! This one-of-a-kind event will be hosted LIVE by Jeffrey Coon and take place on the Fulton's Facebook page on Thursday, April 16 from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm. The Fulton will continue to give up-to-date information on our social media channels and website at theFulton.org.

Breakout Performance Campaign Update

Construction on Phase II of the Breakout Performance Campaign has been put on hold. The Fulton will communicate changes as they happen.

For more information on the Fulton's Breakout Performance Campaign, please visit www.FultonBreakout.org

Efforts will be made to continue communications with our audience through email, theFulton.org, and the Fulton's social media channels. It is asked that patrons with urgent questions email boxoffice@thefulton.org or message the Fulton's facebook page https://www.facebook.com/FultonTheatre/, which will be continuously monitored by Fulton Theatre staff. Fulton staff will reply in a timely manner. We thank our patrons for their patience and understanding during this unprecedented time.

Patrons with tickets to any of the rescheduled shows will be automatically transferred into the rescheduled dates. For those wishing to obtain a refund, the Fulton's box office will process those requests upon their return.

The Fulton Theatre will continue to monitor the national conversation and follow the guidelines set forth by the PA governor, and local authorities.





