Fulton Theatre Announces 2022/2023 Season Featuring KINKY BOOTS, THE WIZ & More
The season also features Titanic, Grease, and many more.
The Fulton Theatre has announced a sensational lineup of shows for their highly anticipated 2022/2023 season. Fulton theatre-goers can expect an exciting season with a dynamic lineup of fan-favorites and award-winning shows across their Mainstage, Groff Studio, and Eichmann Family series. This exhilarating season marks the Fulton Theatre's 170th anniversary.
The 2022/2023 Fulton Theatre Mainstage Season is:
Kinky Boots
September 15 - October 16, 2022
White Christmas
November 17 - January 1, 2023
The Play That Goes Wrong
January 19 - February 12, 2023
The Wiz
March 2 - March 26, 2023
Titanic
April 20 - May 21, 2023
Grease
June 15 - July 16, 2023
The Fulton Theatre's 2022/2023 Groff Studio Series:
For Colored Boyz on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown when Freedom ain't enuff
September 8 - September 25, 2022
(Winner of the Fulton's inaugural Stories of Diversity Play Festival.)
Doubt
February 9 - February 26, 2023
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf
March 23 - April 16, 2023
Shear Madness
May 18 - June 11, 2023
The Fulton Theatre's 2022/2023 Eichmann Family Series:
A Christmas Carol
November 26 - December 24, 2022
Rapunzel
March 11 - March 25, 2023
The Very Fractured Tale of Robin Hood
April 29 - May 20, 2023
The Wizard of Oz
June 24 - July 15, 2023
The Fulton Theatre offers three theatrical series, a year round Academy for children ages 4-18, a variety of accessibility programming, a yearly Fulton Festival of New Works, concerts, and events. The Fulton serves 180,000 visitors per year from the Central PA region and surrounding states. Visit thefulton.org for more information on tickets, Academy, and the history of this historic theatre.