Fulton Theatre Announces 2022/2023 Season Featuring KINKY BOOTS, THE WIZ & More

The Fulton Theatre has announced a sensational lineup of shows for their highly anticipated 2022/2023 season. Fulton theatre-goers can expect an exciting season with a dynamic lineup of fan-favorites and award-winning shows across their Mainstage, Groff Studio, and Eichmann Family series. This exhilarating season marks the Fulton Theatre's 170th anniversary.

The 2022/2023 Fulton Theatre Mainstage Season is:

Kinky Boots

September 15 - October 16, 2022

White Christmas

November 17 - January 1, 2023

The Play That Goes Wrong

January 19 - February 12, 2023

The Wiz

March 2 - March 26, 2023

Titanic

April 20 - May 21, 2023

Grease

June 15 - July 16, 2023

The Fulton Theatre's 2022/2023 Groff Studio Series:

For Colored Boyz on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown when Freedom ain't enuff

September 8 - September 25, 2022

(Winner of the Fulton's inaugural Stories of Diversity Play Festival.)

Doubt

February 9 - February 26, 2023

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf

March 23 - April 16, 2023

Shear Madness

May 18 - June 11, 2023

The Fulton Theatre's 2022/2023 Eichmann Family Series:

A Christmas Carol

November 26 - December 24, 2022

Rapunzel

March 11 - March 25, 2023

The Very Fractured Tale of Robin Hood

April 29 - May 20, 2023

The Wizard of Oz

June 24 - July 15, 2023

The Fulton Theatre offers three theatrical series, a year round Academy for children ages 4-18, a variety of accessibility programming, a yearly Fulton Festival of New Works, concerts, and events. The Fulton serves 180,000 visitors per year from the Central PA region and surrounding states. Visit thefulton.org for more information on tickets, Academy, and the history of this historic theatre.