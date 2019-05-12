Franklin County Visitors Bureau Announces Photo Contest

Calling all picture takers to Franklin County PA for the Franklin County Visitors Bureau's Photo Contest. The buds of spring are popping into leaves, so, grab a camera and enter your best shots. The Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) is seeking a shot of the new 11/30 Visitors Center for the cover of its 2019-2020 Franklin County Visitors Guide. The new 11/30 Visitors Center is located at 15 South Main, on the southwest corner of Chambersburg's square and next to Central Presbyterian Church. The photographer of the shot selected for the cover image will win $250. Photos of the 11/30 Visitors Center must be submitted by May 20, 2019.

In addition to the cover photo for the Franklin County Visitors Guide, FCVB is seeking cover images for:

On the Move in Franklin County Rec Guide

Franklin Fresh Food & Dining Guide

Franklin County Military Trail of History

Franklin County Wedding & Event Planner

The photographer of the cover image for these publications will win $100. All photos for these publications must be submitted by July 15, 2019.

Photographers can opt to be part of the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center Photography Exhibit by submitting an 8"x10" print. FCVB will be displaying submitted photos, beginning May 20 and running through July 20, 2019. So, not only is there a chance to win hundreds in cash, it is an opportunity to showcase your photography at the 11/30 Visitors Center.

Details, rules, and necessary forms of the FCVB 11/30 Visitors Center Photography Contest are available online here or by calling 866.646.8060 or 717.552.2977.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Plan a visit at ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com, contact 866.646.8060, or stop at the new Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center in downtown Chambersburg.





