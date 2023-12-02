Franklin County Visitors Bureau Announces Festival of Tree Winners

Franklin County Visitors Bureau will host the 6th annual Festival of Trees from November 23 through December 7, 2024.

By: Dec. 02, 2023

The 2023 Franklin County Festival of Trees is a pleasant holiday memory, and the winners are:

  • Tree voted the People's Choice was Tree #18, decorated by Concococheague Audubon and called “Warm Welcome.” It received 529 votes.
  • Wreath voted the People's Choice was Wreath A, decorated by Franklin County Dairy Promotion and called “Merry Dairy Christmas.” It received 88 votes.
  • The Tree with the highest bid was Tree #1, decorated by Cindy and Jesse Rowe in memory of Ralph and Nancy Wallech and called The Cow Tree. The top bid was $275.
  • The Wreath with the highest bid was Wreath G, decorated by The Capitol Theatre and included value-added vouchers for tickets to upcoming shows. The top bid was $120.

Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) thanks the decorators for helping to make this year's event possible. The 2023 decorators were:  Cindy and Jesse Rowe--who decorated a tree in memory of Ralph and Nancy Wallech, Occupational Services Inc., Boost Mobile, Friends and Family of Leanne Guessford—who decorated a tree to honor Leanne as a breast cancer survivor, Wilson College Equestrian Center, Legends Bar, Martin's Famous Potato Rolls, In Memory of John Buhrman—by his daughter Kyle, Franklin County Library, Salvation Army, Conococheague Institute, Cumberland Valley Christian School, The Foundry, Engraved Memories, Sweet Dandelion, Boys and Girls Club, Grandma's House, Conococheague Audubon, Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance, Divine Athletics, Franklin County Certified Tourism Ambassadors, Not Your Average Networking Group, Berkstresser Realty Group, Kristy Yarnell—in memory of Dennis L. Miller, Fort Loudoun, Mar-Le-Nie Dance Studio, Menno Haven Auxiliary, Shippensburg Historical Society, Girl Scout Troop 80174, Penn State Student Government, Chambersburg Council for the Arts, Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, VFW Post 1599, Homeless Matters, Backroads Greenhouse, Girl Scout Troop 80171, S&L Garage, The Shop, Tuscarora Wildlife Environmental Center, Totem Pole Playhouse, The ShoeBox Supply House, Fire Fly Designs by Delia Robertson, Gish Logging, Black and Blush Boutique, Greencastle Notary, Kim Stouffer Insurance Agency, YP Jewelers, Middletown Valley Bank, Chambersburg Council for the Arts, Order of the Eastern Star, The Yoga Nest, Chambersburg Quilt Guild, Downtown Business Council, Leidig's Woodworking, Franklin County Dairy Promotion, Iron Valley Real Estate, Greencastle Chamber, An Upstairs Fitting at Park Avenue, Chambers Apothecary & St. Thomas Apothecary, The Pet Store, Capitol Theatre, Downtown Chambersburg Inc., Knights Templar, Makerscraft Studio, Dice Family, Go Girls Go, Quincy Village, The Parrot Guild, Chambersburg YMCA, F&M Trust, and My Neighbor's Bounty.

Along with the public, FCVB and the 2023 decorators raised $7293 for the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance, which supports residents experiencing the impacts of breast cancer and breast cancer health education.

For more information about Franklin County, PA, and events at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact 717.552

Recommended For You