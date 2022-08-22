Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feature: FREEKBASS AND THE BUMP ASSEMBLY at Club XL-Harrisburg, PA

Party music at its nest

Register for Central Pennsylvania News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  

Feature: FREEKBASS AND THE BUMP ASSEMBLY at Club XL-Harrisburg, PA

Club XL in Harrisburg was taken over by the crunchy sounds of Freekbass and the Bump Assembly on Friday. This Cincinnati funk band put on a great show for the small but appreciative crowd. The group played tune after tune that were slick, tight and ready for a party.

You Make Me Want to Dance has a great bass line and was the perfect antidote to get the crowd grooving. Mamma was a Cowboy had an infectious rhythm section. The Maze had a welcomed Chili Peppers vibe going on, while their cover of David Bowie' Fame was a worthy tribute.

Freekbass knows his instrument, and plays the bass with a sexy slap stick action that is as fun to watch as it is to listen to. He is a personable host and provides some welcomed background for songs that might not be immediately familiar to this inaugural Harrisburg audience.

Vocalist, Sammi Garett was a welcomed addition to the set. She and the band's own singer took turns on lead, and provided sweet harmonies as needed. Female-driven funk music is definitely an under-appreciated art.

The band has a new album out, Krameria. It is a great collection of tunes and reinforces the fact that Freekbass is a truly skillful bassist, front man, and producer. Look it up on your favorite streaming media service. The band is on tour through September. Check out their website for the latest info.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Rich Mehrenberg

Rich Mehrenberg was introduced to the magic of theater when he played "The Boy" in his first grade class production of "The Giving Tree". It has been a long term love affair ever... (read more about this author)


Feature: FREEKBASS AND THE BUMP ASSEMBLY at Club XL-Harrisburg, PAFeature: FREEKBASS AND THE BUMP ASSEMBLY at Club XL-Harrisburg, PA
August 22, 2022

Club XL in Harrisburg was taken over by the crunchy sounds of Freekbass and the Bump Assembly on Friday. This Cincinnati funk band put on a great show for the small but appreciative crowd. The group played tune after tune that were slick, tight and ready for a party.
Review: CHICAGO at Dutch Apple Dinner TheatreReview: CHICAGO at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
August 13, 2022

Dutch Apple celebrates the jazz age in their newest production of Chicago. Although the playbill references a cast of 22, the orchestra is the true star of this show. The ten-piece ensemble is bold and brassy. They are placed prominently and permanently onstage with good reason. They serve as the engine that propels the story.
Review: THE ELEPHANT MAN at The Belmont TheatreReview: THE ELEPHANT MAN at The Belmont Theatre
August 8, 2022

A powerful and thoughtful drama that questions the concept of normalcy. Currently on Belmont Theater's stage is a challenging, yet rewarding production of The Elephant Man. The play, like the film, concerns nineteenth-century, London doctor, Fredrick Treves and his attempts to bring dignity and normalcy to the severely disfigured, John Merrick.
Interview: Logan Floyd of CHICAGO at Dutch Apple Dinner TheaterInterview: Logan Floyd of CHICAGO at Dutch Apple Dinner Theater
August 6, 2022

Broadway World talks with Dutch Apple's Velma Kelly.
Review: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at EPACReview: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at EPAC
July 30, 2022

What did our critic think of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at EPAC?