Family Friendly Dog Show Comes to Bucks County Playhouse in May

Nine world class stunt dogs take to the stage of the iconic Bucks County Playhouse in a comedy show suitable for the entire family on May 5 at 7pm and May 6 at 11am and 2pm. Tickets and are on sale now at www.buckscountyplayhouse.org or contact the box office at 215.862.2121.

Imagine nine of the world's most talented 4-legged performers in an uproariously funny, comedy dog spectacular that is leaving audiences everywhere howling for more! The all-star lineup includes the highest jumping dog in the universe, two Guinness World Record Champions, a hilarious six-pound Pomeranian Pikachu mix, and a host of previously discarded dogs that will dance, prance, flip, and skip their way right into your heart. Deemed "A must see!" by the Washington Post, Mutts Gone Nuts is sure to win Best in Show!

For this production, children of all ages are welcome. Regardless of age, all attendees must have a ticket.

Bucks County Playhouse's Visiting Artist Series represents one of the few times on the calendar when outside producers take the stage to showcase their work. Renowned and unique performers from across the country - and around the globe - join local favorites for a lineup of crowd-pleasing fare that run through the end of the year.

Bucks County Playhouse has partnered with Lulu's Rescue (Lambertville, NJ) to host a dog adoption event on Friday, May 5 from 4:30pm - 6:45pm in the Playhouse Courtyard. In addition to the dog adoption event, Lulu's Rescue is supplying a list of their most needed items. Any patrons who bring a donated item from the list will be treated to one free drink ticket to the Gazebo Bar. The Playhouse Deck is providing special Courtyard Bar Specials for the evening.

Single tickets are on sale now. Tickets start at $20 for children and $35 for adults; special rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For complete details, up-to-date pricing and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.