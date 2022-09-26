Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Try your hand at contacting the ghosts of the Ritz yourself.

Sep. 26, 2022  

Experience The Haunted Ritz Tours This Halloween Season

After Scranton goes to sleep, the city's spirits wake up! Join us for a tour of the theater that's over a century old and has been known for its paranormal activity. The tour opens with footage of the Ghost Finders investigation in the Ritz Theater before trying your hand at contacting the ghosts of the Ritz yourself. This event will last about 90 minutes with a different tour starting every hour on the hour from 8-10PM on October 14 and 21.

18+. *this is not a haunted house **bringing your own equipment is welcome.

TICKET INFO:

$25 per person per tour

Buy your tickets here: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/67048

