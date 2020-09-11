Ephrata Performing Arts Center Hosts Online Auction In October

Some auction highlights include gift certificates, one of a kind experiences and customized baskets, and more.

Ephrata Performing Arts Center (and the entire performing arts community) is experiencing the financial impact of COVID-19. Through the 'EPAC is Essential' campaign, they are asking the community to support EPAC in whatever way they can, as we navigate this moment together, and work towards bringing these essential stories back to our stage in 2021.

The "EPAC is Essential" campaign began with a postcard campaign and an online summer concert ("The Essential EPAC Concert, directed by Jordon Ross Weinhold) while the theater was closed. The campaign will conclude with an online auction from October 1st through October 4th.

Last year, EPAC hosted its inaugural Odd Ball gala fundraiser, which successfully raised over $40,000 from supporters. This year, since EPAC is unable to gather in person, they are presenting an online auction fundraiser instead. The auction will be an opportunity for supporters to bid on unique items or support EPAC with a donation.

The auction website, www.epac.givesmart.com, will be available for supporters to preview available items. Participants will then be able to bid on items from midnight on Thursday, October 1st unVl 9: 00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4th on the website.

Some auction highlights include gift certificates, one of a kind experiences and customized baskets, artwork from our EPAC family and acting community, and a selection of Broadway memorabilia.

You will also not want to miss some of the surprise items from our board of directors and artistic director, Edward R. Fernandez, including curated wine selections from the EPAC community.

On Sunday, October 4th, EPAC will conclude the auction with a special message and countdown from the EPAC family. As everyone continues to feel the impact of COVID-19, EPAC remains committed to navigating this difficult period of uncertainty together, through a message of love, hope, and positivity.

"Please join us in supporting EPAC and showing others that 'EPAC is Essential' and the arts are more important now than ever."

