EPAC To Present LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center is concluding its exciting 2021 season with a pilar of musical theatre, Les Mis?"rables: School Edition. The production opens on Friday, December 3rd, and runs through December 30th.

This production features local youth talent and is led by Brett Devlin as Jean Valjean and Ben Galosi as Javert. Music direction by Cheryl Markle and Britt Jarkowsky, and choreography by Kristin Pontz. This production is directed by Bobby Checchia and Hope L. O'Pake.

This tale of love and loss, desperation and redemption, encapsulates everything that it means to be human. Based on the novel by Victor Hugo with musical adaptation by Claude-Michel SchÃ¶nberg and Alain Boublil, this stunning musical is the second longest-running musical in the world, with several awards to its name.

Jean Valjean has lost everything. After nineteen years in prison for stealing a loaf of bread to feed his sister's family, starting life over as a convict is proving impossible. But when a fated encounter with a Bishop teaches him mercy and redemption, Valjean vows to devote his life to good. It proves harder than he thought. Raising a rescued orphan in a country wrapped up in a student-led French revolution effort, while being hunted by ruthless policeman Javert, it's all Valjean can do to keep his head above water.

Les Mis?"rables: School Edition will run from December 3rd through December 30th at the Sheradin Bigler Theater. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ephrataperformingartscenter.com or by calling the box office at 717-733-7966 ext. 1. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30pm, as do performances on Wednesday and Thursday. There are three Sunday matinee performances, all beginning at 2:00pm.