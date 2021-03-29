EPAC Announces Live Performances Of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

For six performances only, and very limited seating, The Ephrata Performing Arts Center (EPAC) will be offering live performances of their production, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

This special event is in conjunction with the already scheduled streaming shows of the same play. Audiences will now have the opportunity to see the show live if they are ready to return to the theater or stream the production from the comfort of home. Either way, it is a show you will not want to miss!

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is a beautiful play about a bright, intelligent boy, living on the autism spectrum, dealing with every-day life challenges, and escaping into a unique world of mathematics and crime-solving.

EPAC is offering 60 seats only for each of the six live performances. Social distancing, mandatory mask wearing, and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. Advanced reservations are required, and tickets are going fast. Call the EPAC Box Office at 717-733-7966 x1, or email boxoffice@ephrataperformingartscenter.com to purchase tickets or get information on streaming tickets.