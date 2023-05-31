Disrupt the Norm with Prima's 23-24 Season

Wake up, work, eat, sleep, repeat. The repetitive and mundane nature of our day-to-day lives can put us in a rut, and we forget what it feels like to be truly alive. Now is the time to disrupt the norm, experience beauty, and remember what it feels like to live an invigorating life.



“Life's most beautiful experiences are those shared with people who matter to us,” says Prima’s Executive Artistic Producer, Mitch Nugent. “The moments of awe and wonder, and live experiences, especially those centered around music and storytelling.” As he looks ahead to Prima’s 2023-2024 season of fresh theatrical experiences, Nugent believes that everyone who comes to a Prima show in the next year will leave the theater feeling fully alive.

The exciting season begins in September with Girl Group Greats, an energetic concert celebrating the music of influential female artists from The Supremes to the Spice Girls. Patrons can prepare to dance and sing along to their favorite tunes from all-female vocal groups in this energy-packed tribute concert! December marks the return of Prima’s immersive holiday concert, Illumination, which dazzled audiences this past year. “Illumination is the most asked-for experience to return to the Prima stage,” says Nugent. “It's a dose of holiday peace and joy in a uniquely immersive setting.” Perhaps Prima’s most anticipated offering for the upcoming season is Off the Yellow Brick Road, an original show that puts a twist on The Wizard of Oz. In development since 2016, when Nugent had the idea to retell Dorothy’s story in a new way, Off the Yellow Brick Road is a high-energy concert experience that comes to life through extraordinary singers, unconventional choreography, and imaginative costuming. The final mainstage performance of the season will be an off-Broadway musical comedy, Rated P For Parenthood. This hilarious and heartwarming sketch comedy musical will be entertaining for all ages, especially for parents, caregivers, and anyone who’s ever driven a hungry kid home from soccer practice.

Subscription Packages for the 2023-2024 are currently available, with single tickets going on sale at the end of the summer. Subscriptions save patrons over 20% off regular ticket prices and can be purchased at Click Here. Discounted group tickets are available by visiting Click Here or calling the box office at 717-327-5124. The theatre is handicap accessible.

