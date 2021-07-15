DITKO Will Be Performed at State Theater of Johnstown Next Week

DITKO, a play written by Lenny Schwartz, is playing on July 25, 2021 at the State Theater of Johnstown located at 336 Main Street,Johnstown, PA 15901. The performances is part of The Hometown Heroes-Steve Ditko Exhibit from the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center running from July 15, 2022 to September 11, 2021.

Only seen before in NYC, this dramatic interpretation of the life and career of iconic creator Steve Ditko, co-creator of Spider-Man, and creator of Doctor Strange, Mr. A, and countless other heroes and villains, is a walk through Mr. Ditko's adult life, career, and philosophy. This is a great opportunity to get to know the man behind the legends.

UPJ Theatre's own John Teacher will direct a cast of local performers in this riveting tale of the behind the scenes moments of Mr. Ditko's life. The premier performance will be held at the State Theater of Johnstown, as a first in what will hopefully be a long line of collaborations between our organizations.

Tickets are $20 for Non-Members or $18 for BW Members.

Tickets can be bought here https://bottle-works-arts-on-3rd.square.site/product/ditko-a-play-written-by-lenny-schwartz/3255?cs=true&cst=custom