DISNEY JUNIOR HOLIDAY PARTY Comes to Hershey Theatre

May. 14, 2019  

Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour is coming to Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 6 pm.

Tickets for this show start at $32.35 (processing fees apply). They are available at Hershey Theatre Box Office. They can be charged by phone at 717-534-3405, and online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TicketMaster.com.

The all-new Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour Presented by Pull-Ups makes its grand arrival in Hershey on November 6, 2019. An extension of the popular Pollstar-nominated "Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour," the 40-date interactive show features favorite Disney Junior characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Vampirina and Bingo and Rolly from "Puppy Dog Pals" performing live on stage to Disney Junior hits and other holiday classics such as Jingle Bells and Deck The Halls. The show also includes a special appearance by characters from Disney Junior's upcoming animated series, "T.O.T.S." and culminates with a special visit from Santa Claus.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.DisneyJuniorTour.com.



