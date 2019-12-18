Comedy At The Belmont Theatre To Start The New Year!

Get your ticket to laughter as The Belmont Theatre brings you Neil Simon's RUMORS, a comedy in the Grumbacher Studio January 10-12 & 16-19. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees are at 3:00 p.m.

At a large, tastefully-appointed Sneden's Landing townhouse, the Deputy Mayor of New York has just shot himself. Though only a flesh wound, four couples are about to experience a severe attack of Farce. Gathering for their tenth wedding anniversary, the host lies bleeding in the other room, and his wife is nowhere in sight. His lawyer, Ken, and wife, Chris, must get "the story" straight before the other guests arrive. As the confusions and mis-communications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity.

RUMORS is directed by Greg Koslosky. Stage Manager is Christine Koslosky. The cast features Heather Strunk as Chris Gorman, Mike McGuinness as Ken Gorman, Sandy Shurina as Claire Ganz, Gordon Einhorn as Lenny Ganz, Rich Mehrenberg as Ernie Cusack, Kristen Borgersen as Cookie Cusack, Konstantine James as Glenn Cooper, Jess Lynn Casner as Cassie Cooper, Ron Nason as Officer Welch and Connor Kanya as Officer Pudney.

The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking. Go to www.thebelmont.org or call 717-854-5715 for advance tickets and more information.





