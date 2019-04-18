Christopher Jackson To Serve As Keynote Speaker For Mancini Awards

Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center is pleased to announce that star of CBS' hit show BULL and Broadway's Hamilton, Christopher Jackson, will serve as the keynote speaker for the 2019 Henry Mancini Awards. In its 25th year, the Mancini Awards celebrate excellence in high school musical theatre in Beaver, Butler, and Lawrence Counties and are a participant in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards. This year's ceremony is May 19 at 7 pm in Lincoln Park's Mainstage Theater.

Mr. Jackson originated the role of George Washington in Hamilton, earning him a 2016 Tony Award Nomination. He also originated the role of Benny in Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, which Lincoln Park produces this June. Other Broadway credits include Simba in The Lion King and Delray in Memphis, the closing show in Lincoln Park's recently announced 2019-2020 series.

A Grammy and Emmy Award-Winning songwriter, composer, and actor, Mr. Jackson is currently the star of the hit CBS drama "Bull." He is also a powerful advocate for social inclusion, the arts, and autism. Since his son was diagnosed with autism in 2007, Mr. Jackson has become a vocal and passionate supporter of KultureCity, and Sesame Street's autism outreach program.

"We are thrilled to have Christopher as the keynote speaker for the celebration of the 25th year of the Henry Mancini Awards. His accomplishments in the world of performing arts serve as an inspiration to the young aspiring artists that will be present for the ceremony in a celebration of high school musical theatre," says Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center Producing Artistic Director Justin Fortunato.

Tickets for the Mancinis will go on sale to the general public on May 10. They can be purchased by visiting www.lincolnparkarts.org or at the box office at 1 Lincoln Park, Midland, PA 15059 or ordered by phone at (724) 576-4644 and choosing option 2 at the menu from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.





