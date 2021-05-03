Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions Presents EMMA

What happens when Cupid's arrow backfires? The Jane Austen classic of Emma comes to life in this comical stage play with the same Broadway-quality, live performances you've come to expect from Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions.

Tickets:



Available at CWC's The Well Read Bookstore, church office (Entrance #1), and at the door prior to performances

Adults - $18 | Seniors (ages 65+) - $15 | Children (ages 0-12) - $12

All seating is general admission-first come, first served. (Tickets will also be available in the foyer before each performance unless sold out. Please arrive a little early so you don't miss the beginning of the show.)

It's been a long time since their last show, and in light of what our world has been going through, they decided a lighthearted show would be the best choice as they return with their next production! They often have provided a dinner theatre this time of year, but due to COVID restrictions, the meal portion will not be offered this year. Learn more at: www.cwtheatre.org.



Emma Woodhouse prides herself on being a matchmaker with an impeccable track record, much to the chagrin of her dear friend Mr. Knightley. Her latest scheme revolves around the sweet Harriet Smith, whom Emma advises to reject a perfectly good marriage proposal in favor of another eligible bachelor. But her best-laid plans are turned upside down by unpredictable displays of affection, unexpected rivals and Emma's sudden realization that true love may have been under her nose all along. With screwball comedy and surprises aplenty, this fresh, fast-paced adaptation interprets the Jane Austen classic in delightfully unconventional ways.

DETAILS:

Performances

Thursday, June 10 at 7:00pm

Friday, June 11 at 7:00pm

Saturday, June 12 at 2:00pm (Matinee) & 7:00pm

Directions

They are a ministry of Christ Wesleyan Church which is easily accessible from I-80, Rt. 147 (I-180), and Rt. 15. They are located at: 363 Stamm Road, Milton, PA 17847 | 570.742.8987 | theatreproductions@cwc.life

Their theatre entrance is Door #6, Auditorium. The parking lot is located directly in front of and beside the building.