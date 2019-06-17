CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to Hershey

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is coming to Hershey Theatre for eight performances September 10-15, 2019, with various showtimes.

Tickets for this show start at $25 (processing fees apply). They are available at Giant Center Box Office (note: Hershey Theatre Box Office will be closed through August 18, 2019) or online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.TicketMaster.com.

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is Hershey's golden ticket, kicking off the Broadway season in the fall. Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to sweeten with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Experience the wonders of Wonka like never before get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

Subscription packages are available for the full 2019-20 Broadway Series, which includes Once on This Island, Waitress, and Anastasia, in addition to Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Subscription packages start at $110.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.CharlieOnBroadway.com.





