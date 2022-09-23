Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Beatles Concert Experience Performer Announced at Prima Theatre

This intentional concert experience brings together the world's most beloved songs to become the soundtrack for a multimedia exploration of current events.

Central Pennsylvania News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 23, 2022  

Let's "imagine all the people livin' life in peace - sharing all the world." Here Comes the Sun - A Timely Beatles Tribute Concert, kicks off Prima's 12th season and gives audiences a refreshing dose of joy and beloved tunes. The prophetic and timeless music of the Beatles comes to life in this reflective and hope-filled show. This intentional concert experience brings together the world's most beloved songs to become the soundtrack for a multimedia exploration of current events.

"This show features the music of Yesterday, to IMAGINE tomorrow," says Prima's Executive Artistic Producer, Mitch Nugent, who also directs the concert experience. "It's going to be a fun time with all the songs we all love, and most importantly, out of the darkness, it's a chance to all say together, "Ah, here comes the sun!" The concert features veteran Lancaster and Prima performers Reji Woods (NYC's "The Wiz, Netflix's Miss Maisel, Prima's Motown Legends) and Joshua Keefer (Prima's Murder Ballad, Jekyll and Hyde). Laura Zoog, new to Prima, joins as a singer as well, recently hailing from Savannah, Georgia. Another Prima newcomer, Brooklyn Kohl, is a musician and new resident of Washington DC with ties to LA, Chicago, and NYC. Andy Roberts, music director, accompanies the singers on piano alongside a full band. Music arrangements are by former Prima NextGen intern and now professional musician Ali Murphy.

Tickets are now on sale, and availability is limited. Tickets start at $58, and advance reservations at primatheatre.org/sun are highly recommended. Private tables, as well as traditional seating on risers in Prima's roomy and comfortable chairs are available. The theatre is handicap accessible.

The production is made possible in part by Prima Partners, including the Gunterberg Charitable Foundation, Faulkner BMW, Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty, Sequinox, Primitives by Kathy, and Tono Group.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Servant Stage To Announce 2023 Youth Theatre SeasonServant Stage To Announce 2023 Youth Theatre Season
September 21, 2022

Servant Stage will present First Look Jr on October 9th, celebrating highlights of the 2022 Youth Theatre season and the unveiling of 2023 season of Youth Theatre shows, camps, and programs.
Hannah Bonnett & More to Lead LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL 2022-2023 National TourHannah Bonnett & More to Lead LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL 2022-2023 National Tour
September 21, 2022

The cast has been announced for the 2022-2023 national tour of Legally Blonde – The Musical. Hannah Bonnett will play America’s favorite blonde, Elle Woods.  
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023
September 20, 2022

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series “Our Planet” has been transformed into OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT, a 60-city U.S. tour launching February 13, 2023 presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
Pentatonix Will Return to GIANT Center With A Christmas SpectacularPentatonix Will Return to GIANT Center With A Christmas Spectacular
September 20, 2022

Pentatonix will return to GIANT Center on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 7 p.m. with their tour “A Christmas Spectacular” featuring special guest Girl Named Tom. 
DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE Comes to the Players Club Of SwarthmoreDEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE Comes to the Players Club Of Swarthmore
September 20, 2022

Our heroine is a slightly off-kilter but endearingly earnest young woman named Jean.  In the opening scene, she finds herself in a cafe whose only other customer is dead, and being who she is, she can't resist picking up his phone when it rings. So she gets drawn in to the dead man's family and his decidedly sinister professional life. 