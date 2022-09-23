Beatles Concert Experience Performer Announced at Prima Theatre

Let's "imagine all the people livin' life in peace - sharing all the world." Here Comes the Sun - A Timely Beatles Tribute Concert, kicks off Prima's 12th season and gives audiences a refreshing dose of joy and beloved tunes. The prophetic and timeless music of the Beatles comes to life in this reflective and hope-filled show. This intentional concert experience brings together the world's most beloved songs to become the soundtrack for a multimedia exploration of current events.

"This show features the music of Yesterday, to IMAGINE tomorrow," says Prima's Executive Artistic Producer, Mitch Nugent, who also directs the concert experience. "It's going to be a fun time with all the songs we all love, and most importantly, out of the darkness, it's a chance to all say together, "Ah, here comes the sun!" The concert features veteran Lancaster and Prima performers Reji Woods (NYC's "The Wiz, Netflix's Miss Maisel, Prima's Motown Legends) and Joshua Keefer (Prima's Murder Ballad, Jekyll and Hyde). Laura Zoog, new to Prima, joins as a singer as well, recently hailing from Savannah, Georgia. Another Prima newcomer, Brooklyn Kohl, is a musician and new resident of Washington DC with ties to LA, Chicago, and NYC. Andy Roberts, music director, accompanies the singers on piano alongside a full band. Music arrangements are by former Prima NextGen intern and now professional musician Ali Murphy.

Tickets are now on sale, and availability is limited. Tickets start at $58, and advance reservations at primatheatre.org/sun are highly recommended. Private tables, as well as traditional seating on risers in Prima's roomy and comfortable chairs are available. The theatre is handicap accessible.

The production is made possible in part by Prima Partners, including the Gunterberg Charitable Foundation, Faulkner BMW, Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty, Sequinox, Primitives by Kathy, and Tono Group.