BWW Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Fulton Theatre

The Fulton's The Sound of Music is easily the best production in Lancaster County since live theatre opened back up. The show's dazzling sets, impressive singing, and memorable characters come together to provide the audience with a spectacular night of entertainment. Director and choreographer, Marc Robin, must be congratulated for overseeing this gift.

Hanley Smith is flawless as Maria. Her smile conveys true warmth and happiness, which is contagious to cast and audience, alike. Her connections with the children seem very authentic, and it is a testament to her level of engagement. Since Rogers and Hammerstein's songs are so iconic, it would be easy for a performer to go through the motions, but Smith doesn't cut corners. She makes each number her own, and the audience is well-rewarded with her talent and efforts.

Will Ray is especially complimentary to Smith as Captain von Trapp. Fulton's casting should be commended for selecting an actor who appears a little younger and more vibrant than the typical actor in the role. This choice pays off very well for when the Captain and Maria inevitably get together. They look much more like husband and wife rather than "creepy uncle and niece". Ray also makes great choices with the Captain's demeanor. You never feel that his character is a bully. He loves his kids, but just has no idea how to show it. This was a refreshing and positive change.

Speaking of kids, The Sound of Music has a lot of them-seven to be exact. The Von Trapp children were played by Charlie Carroccio, Carly Geiter, Jack Packer, Taylor Quick, Penelope Schulz, Ariana Stambaugh, and Lucy Trout. Each actor created a distinct and memorable character. Their countless hours of rehearsals and practice lead to impeccable dialogue, song, and choreography.

A chain is only as strong as its weakest link, therefore this show is remarkably sturdy. The supporting cast and chorus were consistently excellent. For example, Katie Sina plays a multi-dimensional Frau Schraeder, Blake Hammond is a very funny Max, and Daniella Danni shined in her portray of the Mother Abbess.

Any theatrical production of The Sound of Music will inevitably be compared to the film. The comparisons are almost always inferior. Can a little plywood and canvas ever measure up to the beauty and majesty of the Alps? That answer for the Fulton's production is a resounding "yes"!

Set designer, Michael Schweikardt has created a beautiful and intricate series of sets though both traditional means and digital projection. Whether suggesting the majesty of the Van Traap mansion or the solemnity of Maria's convent, the sets were an important and valuable contribution to the storytelling process.

Ben McNoboe leads the 12 piece orchestra that expertly and flawlessly puts the sound of music into The Sound of Music. They provided a rich, full sound worthy of Richard Roger's beautiful melodies.

While this show has been extended through March 27, I would buy tickets as soon as possible. Excellent word of mouth and repeat viewing will make sold out performances inevitable. Get yours though the Fulton website as soon as you can.