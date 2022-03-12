BWW Review: THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] at Gettysburg Community Theatre

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised], written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield, is a fast-paced comedy featuring Shakespeare's 37 plays in 97 minutes. This is the perfect show for those who struggled through Shakespeare in school or for anyone who just needs a good laugh. Audiences can enjoy this mad-cap romp through Shakespeare at Gettysburg Community Theatre through March 20th.

Director Karen Land takes on this play that is part-scripted, part-improvised, and all high-energy comedy with a cast of three all-star actors. Linda Fink, Samuel Eisenhuth, and Kramer Hardman are hilarious as they move from play to play, portraying various characters within each scene. There is no such thing as a fourth wall in this show, and Fink, Eisenhuth, and Hardman interact well not only with one another but also with the audience, often commenting on things as they happen, making each performance a new experience and drawing the audience into the hilarity. Their comedic timing is spot-on and keeps the audience laughing from start to finish. These three actors are excellent physical comedians, making use of the entire stage.

There are many brilliant moments in this performance because the cast is so in tune with one another, but among this reviewer's favorites are the Othello rap, the historical play football game, and the three renditions of Hamlet in act two. While their performances of the Shakespearean retellings are superbly enjoyable, the moments in between are just as funny. Their facial expressions and ease of interacting with one another make the prologue, the transitions from one play to another, and the scene right before intermission some of the most entertaining scenes in the show.

This is a show that can be enjoyed multiple times, so get your tickets now to laugh the night away at Gettysburg Community Theatre's production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]. Tickets can be found at www.gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org.