BWW Review: COME BLOW YOUR HORN at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg

Neil Simon's first play, Come Blow Your Horn, opened on Broadway in 1961. This play gives the audience a glimpse into the lives of brothers Buddy and Alan. Alan, as the older brother, is coming to realize that his free-wheeling lifestyle is no longer giving him the satisfaction it once did; while Buddy, the younger brother, seeks to find the freedom he sees in Alan. In true Neil Simon fashion, the play explores complicated themes (changing family dynamics being the main theme of Come Blow Your Horn) in hilarious yet poignant ways. Director Paul Hood brings this show to life with a stellar cast at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg through June 5th.

The set, costumes, and background music are delightful, transporting the audience to a New York City bachelor apartment. Hood's blocking uses the layout of the set to heighten the comedy of the production, as actors flop dramatically onto the sofa, scurry around looking for pencils, and use the multiple doors to make quick exits and surprise entrances. Pacing and on-stage chemistry are key to successfully staging a Neil Simon play, and Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg's cast for Come Blow Your Horn does not disappoint.

Anthony Ariano and Anne Marino are a study in contrasts in their roles as Father and Mother. Ariano's buttoned-up, tradition-loving, hard-working, and stubborn Father is so believable that audiences quite commiserate with the idea that his sons want to get out on their own and have some fun. Ariano's straight delivery of Father's one-liners is brilliant, making them even funnier. Anne Marino is hilarious as the emotional, overly dramatic Mother. She fills the role with just the right amount of frantic energy, and her facial expressions could make even the most detached person feel guilty for disappointing her.

Annie Hart takes on the role of Peggy, the upstairs neighbor who wants to be a star and who has a casual relationship (at least in his mind) with Alan. Hart's Peggy is hopelessly ditzy and gullible. Her wide-eyed innocence and adorable smile make the audience root for her, even though they know that neither Alan nor Buddy really care for her the way she deserves. Mary Geraci portrays Connie, one of Alan's girlfriends. Geraci has a wonderful talent for interacting authentically with the other characters on stage, and her emotional depth is perfect for this role. Her scenes with Graham Woods as Alan are heartfelt and show the audience a new side of the carefree older brother.

Graham Woods and Anthony Geraci play the roles of the brothers, Alan and Buddy. They have terrific comedic timing, keeping the story moving. Geraci is particularly skilled at physical comedy as well, and the role of Buddy highlights his ability to use facial expressions and body language to convey emotion and heighten humor. Woods really delves into the emotional side of Alan, allowing the audience to see his care for his brother, his increasing dissatisfaction with his bachelor lifestyle, and his desire for something more.

This production, with its intelligent staging and talented cast, will keep audiences hanging on every word, laughing uproariously, and joining the characters on their emotional journey. For more information on this production of Come Blow Your Horn and for tickets, visit https://ltmpa.com.