BWW Review: BAREFOOT IN THE PARK at Oyster Mill Playhouse

Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park opened in 1963 on Broadway. The original cast starred Robert Redford and Elizabeth Ashley. In 1967, it was adapted for the screen, starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. This play has a special connection to Pennsylvania-it was produced at the Bucks County Playhouse under the title Nobody Loves Me prior to its run on Broadway. This play also has a special connection to Oyster Mill Playhouse. Barefoot in the Park has highlighted several key moments throughout the history of Oyster Mill, and now it highlights the theatre's return to live performances. Catch this hilarious show, directed by Michael Hosler, at Oyster Mill Playhouse through November 21.

This is the perfect show to open the live performances at Oyster Mill. It keeps audiences laughing from beginning to end. Every element of the production is carefully designed and directed to create something truly special. The set is delightful, transforming from a work-in-progress apartment in the first act to an adorable home in the second act. The team who designed the set and made it come to life deserve a round of applause. The costumes and set work together seamlessly to transport the audience to New York City in the 1960s.

The performances from the cast of Barefoot in the Park are, in a word, superb. The show, which is three acts, moves with so much energy and comedy that it feels like it's way shorter than it actually is. There are numerous delightful "bits" throughout the show, one of the most crowd-pleasing being the reactions of each of the characters as they enter the apartment after climbing up five stories (if you don't count the front stoop). Collins Wilson and Stephen Jahn are hysterical as the Telephone Repair Man and Delivery Man. Their facial expressions when they finally reach the apartment are priceless. Wilson particularly shines in the second appearance when Wilson's character suddenly realizes that he unwittingly stepped into the middle of a marital dispute.

Anne Marino and Gordon Einhorn are a dynamic duo as Mother and Victor Velasco. Marino's Mother has a biting wit, and her line delivery is impeccable. Her interactions with Sam Speraw, who plays her daughter Corie Bratter, come across as authentic mother-daughter moments. Einhorn is wonderful as the eccentric attic neighbor Victor Velasco. He is the perfect counterpart to Lebo's Paul Bratter and partner in crime to Speraw's Corie. With a twinkle in his eye and unbelievable energy, Einhorn commands the stage and holds the audience in the palm of his hand.

Sam Speraw and Josh Lebo take the stage as the newlyweds Corie and Paul Bratter. They do a fantastic job with the transition from over-the-moon happily married couple to the couple who realize that maybe everything isn't always going to be perfect. Speraw's Corie is sweet and exuberant with a touch of hopeful naiveté. Lebo's Paul is pragmatic, down to earth, and often exasperated. Speraw and Lebo have terrific chemistry on stage, and their fast-paced give and take keeps the show moving and keeps the laughs coming.

Barefoot in the Park is a wonderful play that reminds us all that it is important to listen to one another, to fight for love, and to sometimes learn to let go a little. For a delightful performance by a stellar cast and crew that will make you laugh from beginning to end, get your tickets for Oyster Mill's production of Barefoot in the Park at www.oystermill.com.